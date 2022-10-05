At just 8 years old, Christiana McGeragle is making a name for herself in the world of extreme sports

Christiana McGeragle likes art, playing in her backyard and she enjoys spelling. The 8-year-old Christian Family Learning Center third grader will watch “Daniel Tiger” on PBS, laugh at funny kids’ movies and isn’t a fan of celery.
Yes, Christiana is just a typical 8-year-old girl. Well, for the most part she is.
What separates Christiana from the majority of other children is her love and talent surrounding the world of extreme sports. For over half of her young life, Christiana has been immersed in the world of extreme sports and has quickly gone from a little girl learning how to ride a bike to collecting medals and traveling all over California for competitions.
It doesn’t take long to connect the dots to figure out where Christiana developed the love and skills of extreme sports. Christiana’s father, Chris, began getting involved in BMX riding, skateboarding, skiing and surfing when he was 12 and continues to be involved in those sports 38 years later.
As a firefighter and paramedic, Chris had the luxury of having four days off every week. And on those days, he would partake in extreme sports, and his young daughter would be right by his side.
“I’ve been into these things my whole life, and I still go and do them,” Chris said. “I have a job that I’m able to be off four days a week before she started school, so I would take her with me. She would ride on the gas tank of my dirt bike, and we’d ride bikes together. It’s just progressed from such a young age.”
Starting slow
Before tricks or anything extreme was introduced to her, Christiana did what most young children want to do, and that’s ride a bike. Chris was thrilled to teach his young daughter, who at the time was about 4 years old, how to ride a bike; and instantly, Christiana was hooked.
“I liked it right away,” Christiana said about learning how to ride a bike.
With the speed in which Christiana took up bike riding, Chris wondered what else she might be interested in. He began introducing her to more and more things in the extreme sports world and, like a chip off the old block, she picked them right up.
“At first it was about seeing if she liked it and if she had any coordination or talent to do it,” Chris said. “She just picked everything up so quickly. We went with it just to see how far she wants to go with it. As long as we keep it fun, keep water and snacks around, she just goes.”
Since her initial bike lesson, Christiana branched off to conquer a number of different extreme sports, such as wake surfing, wakeboarding, kneeboarding, snow skiing, snowboarding, dirt biking, BMX freestyle and racing, traditional skateboarding and surfskating and ocean surfing.
“Basically, everything that California has to offer in a three-hour period she’s been involved in,” Chris said.
Assessing the risks
As a firefighter, Chris is trained to assess any situation and always thinks about safety first. The same goes for how he coaches Christiana. The young extreme sport athlete is always covered in padding and if Chris feels something isn’t safe, it’s not done.
“There are times that I’m a nervous wreck,” Chris said about watching Christiana train and compete. “I feel that I’m a dad, a coach and a stunt coordinator. I try to decrease the risk as much as possible, but it’s still not 100%. With social media, kids are doing so much more extreme things at such a younger age. The most important thing for me is her safety. If BMX gets to a level of female sports where the consequences are too high, then we might not continue. But she’ll always be able to ride a bike or skateboard, ski or surf.”
There hasn’t been a lot of down time for Christiana since she began competing. She was recently invited by the Bloom BMC team, which is an all-women’s BMX pro team, to train with the professional BMX and skateboarders during the Woodward West Camp in Tehachapi, where she won the Bravest Camper of the Week award. Christiana also has won competitions from Cal State Games and Sonora Actions Sports Park, competed in the Nitro Circus Hot Wheels BMX competitions, along with E-FISE and BMX USA racing.
“Her best and her passions are BMX and skiing, but her ocean surfing and her skateboarding blows me away,” Chris said. “I’ve been doing most of this stuff my whole life and she smokes me. It’s awesome to be able to say, ‘Yeah, my daughter smokes me in surfing and skateboarding.’”
A shared passion
Every parent hopes they have some sort of activity that they can share and bond over with their child. For Chris, he couldn’t be happier to be side-by-side with Christiana while riding bikes, skiing or being towed behind a boat out on the water.
“It is so amazing for me as a dad to be able to ski at the level that she’s at or to ride bikes at Dodge Ridge or Bear Valley, or to skate or surfboard with her,” Chris said. “We also wakeboard together and kneeboard together. There are times that I almost have to step outside and say, ‘Wow, it’s incredible.’ Everywhere we go there’s always a skateboard, a bike and pads.”
It’s rare for any 8-year-old to know what they want to do or be when they grow up. For many kids who are asked that question, the answer can change weekly. But for Christiana, she doesn’t have to think twice about what she’d like to do for the rest of her life.
“I want to be a professional athlete,” she said.
In less than five years as an extreme sport athlete, Christiana has collected more medals than most could only dream of. But for Chris, it’s not the winning or her progression as an athlete that has impressed him the most. It’s the bravery and courage Christiana has shown when it comes to overcoming an obstacle and completing a goal.
“I didn’t know a little girl could be that brave,” Chris said. “It’s the most impressive human spirit I’ve seen in anybody. People say that she’s fearless and no, she’s not fearless at all. We all have fear, and she has learned how to either work through it or walk away from it and come back another day to take a different look at it. I try to teach her that it’s OK if we don’t make the drop today or do a certain trick; we’ll come back and learn it.”
Chris concluded by saying, “This little girl has faced so many things, and I understand that people might think it is an unnecessary risk for those types of things, but what a character builder. I thought I was tough and brave, and she outshines me every day, and it’s pretty awesome.”
To view Christiana in action, visit her social media accounts: Tiktok.com/@mekamcg1; www.youtube.com/c/MekaMcG; and www.instagram.com/mekamcg.