Bullfrogs battle with the flu in home loss to Bears
Trying to beat the Summerville Bears is a difficult enough task when healthy and the Bret Harte High School basketball team learned that when they met the Bears on Jan. 13 in Tuolumne and lost 56-31.

Trying to beat the upstart Bears when the majority of the team is under the weather is an even more difficult task.

