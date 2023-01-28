Bullfrogs battle with the flu in home loss to Bears

Trying to beat the Summerville Bears is a difficult enough task when healthy and the Bret Harte High School basketball team learned that when they met the Bears on Jan. 13 in Tuolumne and lost 56-31.
Trying to beat the upstart Bears when the majority of the team is under the weather is an even more difficult task.
Without a full or healthy roster, the Bullfrogs tried to end their winter homecoming game with a celebration, but that was not the case. Bret Harte lost to the Bears 58-42 on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It’s very tough,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said about trying to be competitive with many of his players suffering from illness. “I tried to minimize minutes and rotate guys. Our guys who don’t normally play as many minutes really stepped up and did a good job. We’ve been trying to battle through the sickness all week. When you are sick, your mentality can go away, but I thought they battled and didn’t give up and it was outstanding to see them play with pride, even though they were against the elements.”
Barnett added, “As a coach, you’re hoping that they are getting up to play in front of their friends. You’re hoping that they are able to push through it and give you everything they can. In a perfect world, I could have sat four of them and played with the other eight, but we were down to nine total players.”
Bret Harte got an early 3-point basket from freshman Tumiso Owens and senior Jonah Melton-Cato followed with points in the paint, which cut Summerville’s lead to 7-5 midway through the first quarter. Following a Summerville 7-0 run, junior Jacob Hibdon scored after pulling down a rebound and senior Chance Weidmann followed with a layup to bring the Bullfrogs to within five with a minute to play in the first quarter. The Bears scored one more basket and Bret Harte trailed 16-9.
The tide began to turn in the second quarter. The Bullfrogs scored just six points, which included baskets from junior Chance Herndon, Weidmann and senior Caden Apley. Summerville countered with 16 points, which included going on a 12-2 run to end the half. At the midway point, Bret Harte trailed 32-15.
The Bullfrogs scored 14 points in the third quarter and nearly half of that came from the free throw line. Junior Jacob Archer led the way with five points, followed by four from Apley, three from Weidmann and two from Melton-Cato. Summerville still had no problem putting points on the board and after scoring 20 in the third quarter, pushed its lead to 52-29.
Bret Harte ended the night with 13 points in the fourth quarter and Apley led the charge with five points and Herndon scored four.
“We had moments where we played hard and smart and then we’ll kind of make mental mistakes and that’s been the story of our season,” Barnett said. “I think that early on you could see that we weren’t ready to play, and it took a while to get going.”
Owens finished the night with three points, four rebounds and one assist; Archer had six points and one steal; Herndon had six points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals; Weidmann scored eight points and had four boards; Apley had a team-high 11 points and two rebounds; Hibdon scored two points and had two rebounds; Melton-Cato scored six with one assist; senior Nathan Reeves had two rebounds and one steal; and junior Austin Blodgett had two rebounds.
On Tuesday night, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 59-41 in Jackson, despite 23 points from Owens. Bret Harte jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter with five points from Owens, three from Weidmann and two from Hibdon. Argonaut outscored Bret Harte 19-11 in the second quarter. Owens stayed hot in the second quarter with eight points and Archer added a 3-point basket. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed 26-23.
Owens scored eight more points in the third quarter and Reeves added eight, but the 10 total points was five less than Argonaut scored and heading into the fourth, the Bullfrogs were down 41-33. And in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte got outscored 18-8.
One major difference in the game was at the free throw line. Bret Harte attempted just six shots from the charity stripe, while the Mustangs went to the line 22 times.
Owens finished the night with a game-high 23 points and also had three rebounds, two assists and one steal; Archer had three points and one rebound; Weidmann scored five points and had five boards and two assists; Apley had three rebounds, one assist and one steal; Hibdon had two points and two boards; Melton-Cato had two points, one rebound and one assist; Reeves had four points, five boards and collected two steals; Blodgett had three rebounds; and Herndon pulled down seven boards and dished out two assists.
“We played well early in the game, but our fatigue and our mental capacity to withstand a full game with how we were feeling got to us,” Barnett said. “We were a beat-up unit, and you could tell that they were sick. We got mentally out of it about midway through the third quarter and then we couldn't make a shot and that’s how our season has been.”
Bret Harte (9-16, 1-6 MLL) will host the Sonora Wildcats (6-1 MLL) on Jan. 31 and then will take on the Calaveras Red Hawks (7-0 MLL) on Feb. 3 in San Andreas.