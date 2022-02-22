With a win over Millennium, the Bullfrogs are just one game away from the Golden 1 Center

Billy Reid knows what it’s like to play in an NBA arena and on the same hardwood as the professionals. During his time in the NBA, the first-year Bret Harte head coach played under the brightest of lights and knows how special and unique that can be.
Now, Reid’s Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is just one win away from getting their own chance to play in an NBA arena. After picking up a 68-41 win over the Millennium Falcons Monday night in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs are one game away from playing for the D5 championship at the Golden 1 Center, which is the home of the Sacramento Kings.
“I think it would mean a lot to the program and the community and for the girls,” Reid said about making it to the section championship game and playing for the blue banner in Sacramento. “I just get very excited for them, possibly getting to play on the same floor as the Sacramento Kings and they are very excited about it. I don’t want them to look too far ahead, but they deserve it.”
Bret Harte hadn’t played in a game since finishing out the Mother Lode League season Feb. 11 against Calaveras in Angels Camp. As the No. 2 seed in the division V brackets, the Bullfrogs got a first-round bye. Having 10 days off in between games can sometimes lead to some sort of rusty play, but senior guard Jaycee Davey feels her team was ready to take on the No. 10 Falcons because of the types of practices they had in preparation for the game.
“Although we hadn’t played in a while, we were definitely going really hard in practice and that helped with our conditioning and kept us in game shape,” Davey said. “I don’t think it really concerned us that much that we hadn’t played in a while.”
Bret Harte had not been in the playoffs since 2014, but that didn’t seem to matter, as the Bullfrogs jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. Sophomore Chase Silva scored the first points of the game and the Falcons answered with a 3-point basket to go ahead 3-2 just 52 seconds into the first quarter. The Bullfrogs responded by going on a 17-0 run with eight points from senior Ally Stoy, five points from junior Aariah Fox, two points from junior Ashlin Arias and two more points from Silva. At the end of the first quarter, Bret Harte led 19-6.
After scoring 19 points in the first quarter, Bret Harte scored 19 more points in the second. Fox scored six points, while Arias scored four, senior Jadyn DeCosta drained a shot from downtown, and Stoy, sophomore Makenna Tutthill and Sophie Bouma all scored two points. At the midway point, Bret Harte led 38-20.
It was obvious in the opening 16 minutes that Bret Harte had the advantage in the paint, as the majority of the points scored came near the basket.
“This game was won in the paint,” Reid said. “Once you start to play well in the paint, then it just opens it up for your shooters and that’s what we did tonight.”
In the third quarter, Bret Harte continued its trend of scoring 19 points. Junior CJ DesBouillons drained two 3-point baskets, while senior Brayley Blodgett made one shot from behind the arc. Fox added six points and heading into the final eight minutes, Bret Harte led 57-27. In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte got outscored 14-11, but the outcome of the game was decided long before the final quarter was played.
Fox led Bret Harte with 17 points; Stoy scored 16; Arias had eight points; Blodgett, DesBouillons and Silva each scored six points; DeCosta finished with five points; while Bouma and Tutthill both scored two points apiece.
For Davey, Fox, Silva, Stoy, DesBouillons, Arias and Tutthill, Wednesday will not be the first time this school year that a trip to the section championship game was on the line. During the volleyball season, the Bullfrogs were the No. 2 seed in the D5 brackets and ended up losing in the semifinal game. Davey knows how it feels to lose at home with the end goal so close and she’s hoping to have a different outcome the second time around.
“It’s going to come down to if we want it bad enough and if we are willing to work hard enough for it,” Davey said.
Standing between Bret Harte and going to Golden 1 Center is No. 3 Woodland Christian, who beat No. 6 Ben Holt College Prep 44-33 Monday night. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 Bear River and No. 4 John Adams Academy for the section championship at 10 a.m., Saturday in Sacramento. Bret Harte and Woodland Christian will play at 7 p.m., Wednesday in Angels Camp.
“It’s definitely a weird feeling because Bret Harte basketball has been notorious for not being very successful,” Davey said about being so close to reaching the section championship game. “But this team has really worked hard and turned things around and now we are heading to even bigger games and that’s exciting.”