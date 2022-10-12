Bret Harte fends off Calaveras' comeback for a 13-11 victory

After the first two quarters, it seemed as if the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team had everything under control when taking on Calaveras. But after the third quarter, it looked as if Calaveras was primed for a come-from-behind victory to send its county rivals back to Angels Camp with a loss next to their name.
In the final seven minutes, neither team seemed to get the upper hand on the other and the Bullfrogs were able to fend off Calaveras’ comeback bid. After losing to the Red Hawks by one goal in the first meeting between the two teams, Bret Harte got some payback with a 13-11 victory over Calaveras on Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
“I think they are really excited about this win, and they were needing this win at this point of the season,” Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo said. “It’s going to keep them going for the rest of the year.”
The first four minutes of the game was dominated by Bret Harte’s Zoe Ruggieri, who scored the first three goals of the afternoon to put the Bullfrogs up 3-0. Calaveras got its first goal of the game with 3:28 to play in the first quarter on a breakaway by Natalie Miller. The Bullfrogs responded with a goal by Tatum Tapia with an assist from Ruggieri to once again lead by three. Calaveras ended the quarter with a goal by Mia Rivas with an assist from Holly Skrbina.
The second quarter completely belonged to the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte got four goals from Ruggieri and one from Kaylee Kautz, while Calaveras could only counter with one goal from Miller. At halftime, Bret Harte had a strong 9-3 lead over the Red Hawks.
“It was a slow start, and it gave us a wakeup call that we need to get back into it,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said about trailing Bret Harte by six at the midway point. “The confidence of beating Bret Harte the first time really got to them, and it was a wakeup call. The slow start hurt, but it did wake up the girls.”
It didn’t take long for Calaveras to get right back into the thick of things. Within the first two minutes of the third quarter, the Red Hawks found the back of the net three times. Skrbina scored on a penalty shot and then added another goal with an assist from Aminah Halepota. With 5:03 to play in the quarter, Rivas scored her second goal of the game with an assist from Skrbina, which cut Bret Harte’s lead to 9-6. Two minutes later, Halepota scored her first goal of the afternoon following a rebound and Calaveras trailed by only two. Ruggieri ended Calaveras’ 4-0 run with her eighth goal of the day, but the Red Hawks concluded the third quarter with a goal from Emily Fuller.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte’s big lead had dwindled to 10-8. Even after being outscored 5-1 in the third quarter, Rugo wasn’t worried about losing the lead for good.
“It was nice to let some of our other players play the game, but we knew we had some strong ones out on the bench ready to go back in,” Rugo said.
Calaveras and Bret Harte each scored three goals in the final seven minutes and the Red Hawks never got closer to the Bullfrogs on the scoreboard than by two goals. The Bullfrogs got two goals from Tapia and one from Ruggieri, while the Red Hawks got one goal from Skrbina, Halepota and Rivas in the fourth quarter.
Ruggieri finished the day with a game-high eight goals, while Tapia scored three times and Kautz added one goal. Ruggieri also had two assists, while Kautz, Maleah Schimp, Sierra Johnson, Ayanda White and Makenna Rushdoony all had one assist. Senior goalie Jasmine Zausch recorded six saves in the win.
“We really needed this for the second half of the season,” Rugo said. “I’m glad that this is the way that it went.”
As for Calaveras, Rivas and Skrbina each scored three times, while Miller and Halepota scored twice and Fuller added one goal. Skrbina had a game-high four assists and Halepota had one. And goalie Ava Hintz finished the afternoon with 12 saves.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Chavez said. “The one thing that I’m looking for from a team is to never give up and they never gave up. Even when the lead was a couple of goals away, they just kept fighting.”
