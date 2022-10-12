Bret Harte fends off Calaveras' comeback for a 13-11 victory
After the first two quarters, it seemed as if the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team had everything under control when taking on Calaveras. But after the third quarter, it looked as if Calaveras was primed for a come-from-behind victory to send its county rivals back to Angels Camp with a loss next to their name.

In the final seven minutes, neither team seemed to get the upper hand on the other and the Bullfrogs were able to fend off Calaveras’ comeback bid. After losing to the Red Hawks by one goal in the first meeting between the two teams, Bret Harte got some payback with a 13-11 victory over Calaveras on Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.

