Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now

The regular season finale couldn’t have been any better for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

Prior to the match, the Bullfrog quartet of Mencia Moreno Orellana, Rubi Rodriguez, Ashlin Arias and Aariah Fox were honored for senior night. Then, Bret Harte went on to beat Calaveras in three sets (25-22, 25-19, 29-27) to complete a season sweep of the Red Hawks, which is something the Bullfrogs haven’t done since 2007.

Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
Buy Now
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.