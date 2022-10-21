Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night

The regular season finale couldn’t have been any better for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Prior to the match, the Bullfrog quartet of Mencia Moreno Orellana, Rubi Rodriguez, Ashlin Arias and Aariah Fox were honored for senior night. Then, Bret Harte went on to beat Calaveras in three sets (25-22, 25-19, 29-27) to complete a season sweep of the Red Hawks, which is something the Bullfrogs haven’t done since 2007.
With the victory, Bret Harte ends the Mother Lode League season having won eight matches in a row, which is the most consecutive league victories for the Bullfrogs since pre-2004. And, perhaps most importantly, Bret Harte finishes the regular season with an overall record of 19-4 and 13-2 in the Mother Lode League, which would make it difficult for the Bullfrogs to not get one of the top two seeds in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
“It feels so good to be a part of this and to know that each person on our team has an important role,” Fox said. “It’s great that Bret Harte is coming alive and hopefully we can continue it for years to come.”
While Fox is ready to start a strong postseason run, she didn’t want to overlook how much Thursday’s match meant to her and her teammates.
“The whole situation was perfect with it being senior night and the game was fun to watch and fun to play,” Fox said. “It was such a magical moment and I think everyone enjoyed watching it and both teams enjoy playing against each other. It’s just a good atmosphere.”
Senior night is a time to highlight the seniors who have helped grow a program. It doesn’t matter if the senior is a foreign exchange student who has only been a Bullfrog for a few months like Orellana, or a four-year player like Rodriguez, each senior gets to enjoy the spotlight and recognition for their commitment to the program.
“It was really exciting because I’ve been here for four years and this is what I’ve been waiting for,” Rodriguez said. “It made me really happy that we could walk away with the win in our last league game.”
With the playoffs about to begin, the matchup against Calaveras turned out to be exactly what Bret Harte needed. Bob Bach gym was filled with fans and the team on the other side of the net wanted nothing more than to spoil the evening for the Bullfrogs. That kind of atmosphere and competition is exactly what awaits Bret Harte in the postseason.
“There are times that I don’t love that the rivalry games are the last games in the rounds of league because I think it adds a lot of pressure, especially on a senior night,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “But there is a benefit of having that energy and that pressure and that stage set before you make a postseason run.”
Heading into the matchup with Bret Harte, Calaveras was fresh off of a three-set road loss to Sonora. It was a match that head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott wasn’t pleased with what she saw from her players. Even though the Red Hawks again lost in three sets, Conley-Elliott was much happier with the performance on the floor.
“It was a night and day difference in their mentality,” Conley-Elliott said. “It was a true testament to how mentally strong and mentally tough they are to be able to bounce back from the match we played against Sonora. We decided that it was going to be a different story tonight and I saw that from them. They played with a lot of heart, and they were competitors out there.”
It wasn’t just Conley-Elliott who saw a difference in play in the matches with Sonora and Bret Harte. Senior libero Laney Koepp wasn’t glad that her team lost, but she felt they gave Bret Harte a better battle than they did two days prior against Sonora.
“We played so much better tonight than we have in the last week or two,” Koepp said. “We played together, and we played for each other, and it showed. It might not have been the outcome we wanted, but it’ll definitely push us to play better in the playoffs.”
Both teams began the night with plenty of energy and with bragging rights and potential playoffs seedings on the line, neither team wanted to give in to their county rivals. The largest lead that either squad had in the first set was four points, which belonged to Bret Harte after a 4-0 run with kills from Fox, junior Chase Silva and Rodriguez to give the Bullfrogs a 15-11 lead.
Calaveras stayed close and later in the set after back-to-back serving aces from sophomore Chloe Martz, the Red Hawks had a 20-19 lead. The lead didn’t last for long, as the Bullfrogs went on a 6-2 run to take the set 25-22.
Dropping the first set is never ideal and even though the Red Hawks trailed, Koepp didn’t feel that her team was just going to roll over and quit.
“It definitely affects the game,” Koepp said. “It doesn’t make it impossible, but it makes it a lot harder. You can either come back with fire or give up and we didn’t give up.”
After Bret Harte scored the first two points of the second set, Calaveras put together its strongest run of the night by outscoring the Bullfrogs 6-0, which included a combo block by the senior duo of Jordynn Petersen and Madyson Bernasconi, along with a kill from Martz.
Bret Harte trailed Calaveras for much of the set but got back into things with a 7-0 run to take a 18-13 lead. During the run, Bret Harte got a kill and ace from Silva and kills from Fox and Rodriguez. Calaveras got within four points of Bret Harte on the scoreboard following a kill from Petersen, but the Bullfrogs held on to take the second set 25-19.
Even up 2-0, the Bullfrogs knew that putting Calaveras away in three sets wouldn’t be easy and they were right. With Calaveras leading 16-15, the Red Hawks went on a 4-0 run to go up by five. Calaveras got to within one point of winning the set four different times but were unable to put the Bullfrogs away. And even had Calaveras taken the third set, Porovich had confidence in her players that they’d be able to regroup and not let the loss distract them in the next set.
“I do have a lot of confidence in these girls, and I think I know how they are going to respond in most situations,” Porovich said. “With that two-set lead going into it, as tight and long as the rallies and the battles were to the extra points, had we dropped the set, I think we would have bounced right back and been fresh in the fourth.”
With Calaveras leading 27-26, Bret Harte went on a 3-0 run, which included a kill from junior Makenna Tutthill, and captured a 29-27 victory.
Bret Harte was led by Brennen Brouillette with 24 assists, one kill, one ace and one dig; Fox had eight kills and six digs; Silva had nine kills, one block, one ace and eight digs; junior Sophie Bouma had eight kills and two digs; Rodriguez had two kills and one dig; junior Abbi Molina had five digs and two assists; Tutthill had six kills; and Arias had 13 digs.
Both teams will now shift their focus away from the Mother Lode League and toward the playoffs. Calaveras (16-14, 8-7 MLL) and Bret Harte will not see one another in the postseason, as the Red Hawks will play in D4 and the Bullfrogs in D5.
Conley-Elliott knows that reaching the playoffs is a big deal and should be treated as such. She knows that there are many teams in the section, along with the Mother Lode League, who would love the opportunity to have one more match and she’s hopeful that her team can make some noise in the postseason.
“It's a huge opportunity and I remind them about that often,” Conley-Elliott said. “This year Amador and Summerville were coming for us, and they were trying to take that spot away from us to get into the playoffs. I think playing like the way we did tonight, even though the scores didn’t go our way, was a fight point-for-point and that’s how we need to be going into the playoffs.”
Koepp added, “It’s ball or die. You come and you play volleyball, and you show up and win or you’re done.”
As for the Bullfrogs, there’s a strong chance that they won’t have to leave Angels Camp for any game other than the section championship. In past years, Bret Harte has had teams who didn’t enjoy playing on the home floor, but that isn’t the case for the 2022 squad. Porovich feels that while in years past playing at home was almost a challenge, this year's team relishes the opportunity to be in front of the hometown fans and she hopes that bodes well for the playoffs.
“This group does thrive in their own gym,” Porovich said. “They’ve got their home game routine and the crowd support this year has been incredible. It is really fun to watch these girls put on a show for the fans and the kids who they are going to class with, along with the teachers and staff and community members who are supporting these girls right now. It gives them that extra bit of energy when they are at home, and I hope we get a home game or two in the playoffs.”
In 2021, the Bullfrogs got to within one game of playing for a section championship but lost in three sets in Angels Camp. Fox hasn’t forgotten that moment and that feeling of being so close and not reaching the big game. That has fueled her this season and she’s ready for some redemption the second time around.
“I think everyone wants it so bad and to see how far we can go,” Fox said. “With it my last year, I want to get a section championship just to say that we got it my senior year. I’m hoping that we all come together like we are right now and just finish it.”
Junior varsity – Bret Harte beat Calaveras 25-12, 25-22 on Thursday night in Angels Camp.