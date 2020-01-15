Strong fourth quarter not enough for Calaveras

The start of Mother Lode League play didn’t go as planned for the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team. Calaveras was handed a 52-46 loss courtesy of the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
“I felt this game was a microcosm of the issues we’ve been dealing with all season,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “We played with great effort and determination in the fourth quarter and put ourselves in a position to steal a game on the road after not playing well for three quarters, but we need to bring that same level of intensity right from the start of games.”
Calaveras found itself trailing 10-8 to begin the second quarter, but got outscored 16-11 and went into the locker room down 26-19. In the third period, Sonora scored 13 points and Calaveras could only counter with seven. Missed shots were an issue for Calaveras much of the night.
“The missed shots have been our biggest issue all year, team-wide,” Malamed said. “Whether it’s missing open shots in the paint, open shots on the perimeter or forcing up contested shots instead of moving the ball to open teammates, we’ve just got to do a better job converting the opportunities we create.”
Down by 13 to begin the fourth quarter, Calaveras’ offense finally came alive. Freshman Bailie Clark scored nine points in the quarter and freshman Brooke Nordahl added five points and Calaveras outscored Sonora 20-13 in the final eight minutes. However, it wasn’t enough as Sonora was able to capture the victory.
Bailie Clark scored a team-high 18 points and had eight rebounds, two assists and three steals; Madison Clark had seven points, four rebounds, one assist and four steals; Skyler Cooper scored six points; Nordahl had five points, six rebounds and one assist; Gabriella Malamed scored three points, with two boards and one assist; Kaylee Dickey had two points; Muriel Strange had eight rebounds and two points; and Frankie Pekarek had two points.
Calaveras (10-6, 0-1 MLL) will try to get into the win column as it takes on Argonaut at 6 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.