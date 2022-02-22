A blowout: Calaveras trounces Orestimba in second round of the playoffs

In the 2004 blockbuster comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” there was a moment during the movie where Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell, sat back with his feet on his desk after being in a rumble with other San Diego news teams.
With a cold beverage in his hand and his hair disheveled, Burgundy looked at his three other coworkers and said in a somber tone, “Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.”
That must have been close to the conversation that the Orestimba Warriors had on their way back home to Newman after taking on Calaveras in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs.
No. 1 Calaveras started the game by outscoring No. 8 Orestimba 26-1 and never looked back. Calaveras advanced to the semifinal game after beating Orestimba 63-26 Monday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras scored 26 points and didn’t allow a field goal. Not only was Calaveras scoring seemingly every time it touched the ball, but Orestimba had no answer on how to break Calaveras’ suffocating full-court press. In the first two quarters, Orestimba, who entered Monday’s game averaging nearly 60 points per game, scored just five points.
“Our Defense was phenomenal today and to be honest, it just keeps getting better,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “I’m so impressed with what they have been able to accomplish as a team this year and continue to fight for each other.”
The Calaveras trio of Madison Clark, Bailie Clark and Randi Adams took care of the majority of the scoring in the first quarter. Bailie Clark scored nine points, while Madison Clark and Adams each scored six points apiece. In the second quarter, Calaveras scored 17 points and junior Brooke Nordahl led the way with seven points. At halftime, Calaveras had a 43-5 lead and playing the final two quarters was all but a formality. Calaveras outscored Orestimba 18-8 in the third quarter and ended the game with a 37-point victory.
“We played amazing tonight,” Baechler said. “We checked off every single box today and then some. I couldn’t be happier where we are as a team. Our court speed is the fastest it’s been all year and we were already fast.”
Bailie Clark scored a game-high 18 points; Adams scored 14; Nordahl finished with 13 points; Madison Clark scored 10 points; sophomore Izabella Tapia scored six points; and junior Jordynn Peterson scored two points in the win.
Calaveras has to just win one more game before playing for a section championship at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings. Calaveras will host Mother Lode League rival Argonaut, who as the No. 4 seed beat No. 5 Liberty Ranch 65-56 Monday night. Calaveras and Argonaut played twice during the MLL season, with Calaveras victorious both times. But with a trip to the section championship game on the line, the stakes have never been higher.
No. 1 Calaveras will host No. 4 Argonaut at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday in San Andreas. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 2 Dixon vs. No. 3 Colfax in the section championship game, which will be at 2 p.m., Friday in Sacramento.