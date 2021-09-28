Bullfrogs stand alone in second place with win over Amador

It was another strong performance for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, as they clinched their sixth Mother Lode League volleyball victory by knocking off the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Bret Harte beat Amador in three sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-19) and with Calaveras falling to the Sonora Wildcats in three sets, the Bullfrogs sit all alone in second place in the Mother Lode League standings.
Sommer Good had three aces and one assist; Ashlin Arias had two aces; Bella Stafford was 8 for 8 passing with one assist; Cierra Gilbert had three aces and was 48 for 50 passing with 19 assists; Kenna Williams had a team-high seven kills; Aariah Fox was 12 for 13 serving with three aces with four kills and five digs; Avila Pryor had one ace and three kills; Ally Stoy had six kills and a team-high four blocks; Trianna Jordan had three kills, one ace and two blocks; and Jaycee Davey was 9 for 9 serving with one ace and had a team-high six digs.
Bret Harte will host Summerville at 6 p.m., Thursday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte stays undefeated in Mother Lode League play with a 25-19, 25-6 road win over Amador.