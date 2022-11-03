Toyon's 8th grade girls' basketball team captures AMA championship
In their final AMA tournament before entering high school in the fall of 2023, the Toyon Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball team went out with a bang. The Warriors defeated Jackson 33-20 to become champions of the 47th annual AMA Girls’ Basketball Tournament eighth-grade division on Wednesday evening in Angels Camp.

Toyon reached the championship game by beating Avery Middle School on Oct. 29, while Jackson knocked off Ione. In the third-place game, Ione beat Avery.

