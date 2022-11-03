Toyon's 8th grade girls' basketball team captures AMA championship

In their final AMA tournament before entering high school in the fall of 2023, the Toyon Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball team went out with a bang. The Warriors defeated Jackson 33-20 to become champions of the 47th annual AMA Girls’ Basketball Tournament eighth-grade division on Wednesday evening in Angels Camp.
Toyon reached the championship game by beating Avery Middle School on Oct. 29, while Jackson knocked off Ione. In the third-place game, Ione beat Avery.
The Warriors jumped out to an 8-3 lead and never looked back. Toyon scored six points in the second quarter and limited Jackson to only two points and the Warriors took a 14-5 lead into the locker room at halftime.
A strong press helped Toyon score 13 points in the third quarter and heading into the fourth, the Warriors had a commanding 27-13 advantage. Toyon’s Emma Clark scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter and Toyon won 33-20.
Toyon’s Emma Brim scored a game-high nine points; Clark and Morgan Clifton each scored eight points; Kendra Baechler scored four points; while Aubrey Leonard and Julissa Anaya Garduno each scored two points in the 13-point victory. Clark, Clifton and Brim were named as all-tournament players.
The eighth grade Toyon team is Maddie Maddock, Kayla McCurdy, Emma Clark, Morgan Clifton, Aubrey Leonard, Kendra Baechler, Rylie Shields, Alexa Ortega, Emma Brim, Lilah Devich, Julissa Anaya Garduno and is coached by Alissa Clifton and Jeremy Malamed.
