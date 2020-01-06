Not an ideal start to 2020 for Calaveras basketball

After beating Stagg on Dec. 28 in the championship game of the Livingston Tournament, Calaveras High School head basketball coach Kraig Clifton said the victory was the best his team played all year. One week later, Calaveras perhaps played the worst its played all season in a 64-51 home loss to Mountain House Jan. 3 in San Andreas.
“We had all the momentum coming into tonight’s game and we just didn’t have any energy,” Calaveras senior Colton Buckholz said. “We were flat and just couldn’t get the job done.”
The biggest issue Calaveras had all night was rebounding. Mountain House out-rebounded Calaveras on both ends of the floor and following the loss, Clifton admitted that not pulling down the boards was a big reason why his team didn't pick up the win.
“We didn’t get after it like we should have,” Clifton said. “With rebounding, there’s some technique and some strategy, but there’s also desire and we did not show that tonight.”
Calaveras was unable to get much going offensively in the opening eight minutes and following field goals from Jonathan Savage, Kaven Orlandi, Connor Arnold and Buckholz, Calaveras trailed 15-8.
Calaveras got baskets from Savage, Tim Van Damme and Orlandi, but with 2:41 to play in the first half, was down 25-14. Yet in the final two minutes, Calaveras went on a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to only two points. On the run, Orlandi scored in the paint, senior Griffin Manning drained a 3-point basket, Van Damme scored with an assist from Arnold and Orlandi capped things with points right before time expired.
In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 16 points, which was the most it would score in any quarter on the night. The problem was that Mountain Ranch countered with 27 points and led 52-39 heading into the final eight minutes.
Arnold had a strong fourth quarter, as the junior scored five of Calaveras’ 12 points, but it wasn’t enough and Calaveras lost by 13.
Arnold led Calaveras with 15 points; freshman Jay Clifton scored nine; Buckholz and Orlandi each scored seven; Van Damme and Savage each scored four; Manning scored three; and Isaiah Williams added two points in the loss.
“The key now is, how do we bounce back and respond to this?” Clifton said. “We’ve been playing really well lately and then we lay an egg in front of our home crowd. That’s exactly what we didn’t want to do. So, we’ll see how we respond. Hopefully, we’ll come back with a vengeance.”
Calaveras is close to wrapping up its preseason and will begin Mother Lode Play with Sonora, who is the defending league and section champions, Jan 14 in San Andreas. Buckholz knows that his team needs to play better than they did against Mountain House or else the Sonora game will be even more difficult.
“It all starts in practice,” Buckholz said. “We just have to be ready by the time Sonora comes.”