Week 1 preview: Calaveras at McNair

Next up: Calaveras (0-0) at McNair (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 19
Place: McNair High School, Stockton
2022 season: Neither team has played a game
Last meeting: Calaveras beat McNair 40-14 in 2021 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas
Series record since 2004: McNair leads the series 1-2
Game history: 2021: 40-14 (Cal); 2015: 74-26 (McN); 2014: 55-48 (McN)
Calaveras 2022 season stats: None
