Late Bret Harte goal leads to tie with Amador

In their first home game of the year, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team scored a late goal to force a 1-1 tie with Amador Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp.
“I’m really proud of them for the way they kept their heads in the game, even though we were down 1-0 for much of the day,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “It’s quite interesting that both goals came on PKs today. We had more shots on goal today than we had two days ago, so that was a vast improvement.”
The Bullfrogs fell behind Amador with 24:13 to play in the opening half after Amador scored off of a penalty kick. Bret Harte didn’t spend much time on Amador’s side of the field for much of the first half and that continued into the final 40 minutes.
With time becoming an issue, the Bullfrogs got their first break of the game when senior co-captain Ellie Shaw was given a penalty kick. With all eyes on Shaw, she delivered and tied the game at 1-1 with 10:21 to play.
“I knew I had to go to a corner and I decided to go to a low corner, because usually goalies don’t really expect that,” Shaw said of her first goal of the season. “I tried to get it as far over as possible. I was so nervous. The first goal felt like it was my fault and I felt like I needed to make up for it and this was my one big moment.”
Following Shaw’s goal, it seemed that Bret Harte had momentum on its side for the first time all game. However, the Bullfrogs were unable to get another clean shot on the goal and time expired with both teams having one goal.
Bret Harte (0-2-1 Mother Lode League) has only scored twice in three games and only one of those goals have come not via penalty kick. Bowman hopes her offense will find its groove as the season moves along.
“It’s a concern,” Bowman said. “That’s where our least experienced players are and where all of our subbing came today. We don’t have any true strikers, so it’s something that we need to work on and convert players into that, so it is their typical position.”
Bret Harte will try to capture its first win of the year Tuesday when it takes on Sonora at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.