Calaveras volleyball takes on No. 2 Marin Academy in state playoffs

When the Calaveras High School volleyball team walked off the Escalon High School court after losing to the Cougars Nov. 5 in three sets with a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game on the line, there was plenty of disappointment to go around.
But even with that disappointment, there was still a positive outlook. While Calaveras’ section championship dreams were dashed, that didn’t mean its season was over. Calaveras had qualified for the state playoffs and had to wait until Sunday to find out who was next.
The answer is Marin Academy, out of San Rafael. Calaveras, who was given the No. 15 seed, will take on No. 2 Marin Academy on the road at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the opening round of the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs.
Marin Academy finished second place in the Bay Counties - West League with a 9-2 record, while posting an overall record of 24-11. The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the CIF North Coast Section Division V playoffs and defeated St. Vincent de Paul 3-0 to win the championship.
Marin Academy has won 11 of 12 matches heading into Tuesday’s clash with No. 15 Calaveras.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will take on the winner of No. 7 Aptos and No. 10 Union Mine Thursday evening.