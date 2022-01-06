Bullfrog wrestlers protect their home mat against Wildcats

There was once a time that the Bret Harte High School wrestling team was the best show in Angels Camp. The gym would be packed with spectators and was loud from the first to the last match of the night.
For many, those days of yesteryear are nothing more than a fairytale told to them by their parents or older siblings who lived through the glory days of Bret Harte wrestling. But there is a change taking place inside of the wrestling room at Bret Harte High School and while the return to dominance may take many years to accomplish, the Bullfrogs are on the right track.
For the first time since 2020, the Bullfrogs got to wrestle in front of their hometown crowd. And while the gym did not have fans sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, the excitement and energy from those passionate spectators reminded many of the past and gave hope for the future.
The Bullfrogs did not disappoint those who showed up to root for them, as Bret Harte began the Mother Lode League season with a 36-27 win over the Sonora Wildcats Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
For assistant coach and former Bret Harte wrestler Ben Garcia, Wednesday’s contest brought back a familiar and welcomed feeling.
“There was a point during the night where my mind wasn’t necessarily on the match, but I glanced up at the crowd and nearly everyone was on their feet and screaming their heads off,” Garcia said. “It 100% reminded me of days past when I was part of the program and being part of a crowd like that. It was very nostalgic and definitely put a smile on my face.”
What also put a smile on Garcia’s face was the way his wrestlers performed against the Wildcats.
After losing the 115-pound match to begin the night, the Bullfrogs got their first points of the evening in the 122-pound match. Freshman Manuel Bettencourt pinned Sonora’s Jude Ruby in the third period to tie the match at 6-6.
In the 128-pound match, Bret Harte freshman Nikeli Heinle was unable to pick up the victory, but he was the wrestler who Garcia was most proud of at the end of the night.
“Nikeli is the strongest little guy you’ve ever seen,” Garcia said. “He was definitely the one I was the most proud of tonight. He stuck it out, showed his heart and I’m very proud of him.”
Bret Harte got six points with a forfeit in the 134-pound match, which gave the Bullfrogs a 12-9 lead. In the 140-pound match, Bret Harte’s Henry Hicks held on for a slim 3-2 win over Sonora’s Bryce Bledsaw in one of the more stressful matches of the night. The first period ended with Hicks leading 2-0 with a takedown. In the second, Hicks added another point and Bledsaw got two points with a reversal. Neither wrestler added points to the scoreboard in the final two minutes and Hicks was victorious.
“He improved from the first second to the last second of that match,” Garcia said. “The score doesn't say that, but what I saw was a little more listening to what the coaches were saying during the match. The blood timeout gave us some time to go over some things, but I saw improvement from the start of the match to the end of the match and that was awesome.”
The Bullfrogs got 12 points on back-to-back forfeits in the 147- and 154-pound matches to push their lead to 27-9.
The 162-pound match between Bret Harte’s Thomas Habschied and Sonora’s Zachary Atwood got fans from both sides on their feet. Habschied ended the first period leading 2-0 with a takedown and Atwood returned the favor in the second period. With the score tied 2-2 in the final period, Habschied found himself trailing by one with time running out. He ended up taking a 5-4 lead, but Atwood tied things up with a late escape. At the end of regulation, the match was tied 5-5.
The two grapplers went into overtime. With both Habschied and Atwood running on fumes, it was Habschied who was able to pin Atwood and collect the victory.
“That was probably the most energy that we’ve felt in this gym, as far as wrestling goes, in a long time,” Garcia said. “I was so proud of him. I asked him to dig deep and find some heart. I asked him if he wanted it and he shook his head yes and he went out there and got it.”
Bret Harte got its final win of the night when junior Samuel Whitt outlasted Sonora’s Clay Wooldridge in the 172-pound match. Whitt topped Wooldridge 7-4 to push Bret Harte’s lead to 36-9.
Sonora then got 18 unanswered points with a forfeit and back-to-back pins to close out the night.
Garcia was pleased that his team picked up the 36-27 victory, but what he was even happier with was what he saw from his young group of Bullfrog wrestlers in their first home match in nearly two years.
“I don’t think the win meant as much as the experience, the energy, the effort and the heart that our kids showed tonight,” Garcia said.