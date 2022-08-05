Looking back at Calaveras County sports in 1982

A lot has changed in 40 years. From cars to music to fashion to prices, 1982 was vastly different from what the world is today.
In 1982, the Commodore 64 became the first popular “home use” computer, and the love for computers became so strong that the Time Magazine Machine of the Year was the computer.
If you couldn’t afford a computer, then a Sony Walkman could be yours for only $129. If you couldn’t afford a car, a Schwinn bike would only run you $202.
Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album was released in 1982, and an estimated 110 million copies were sold. That album was a good Christmas present, as was My Little Pony, Trivial Pursuit and My Little Pony. Everyone could celebrate the end of the NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers were crowned champions.
The top boy baby names in 1982 were Michael, Christopher, Matthew, Jason, David, James, Joshua, John and Robert, while the top girl names were Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda Sarah, Melissa, Nichole, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Crystal and Amy. And in 1982, John Belushi, Grace Kelly, Henry Fonda and Satchel Paige all died.
Now, let’s go back 40 years to the Calaveras County sports world of 1982.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Calaveras’ 1982 started on the road with a 52-33 loss to Summerville. Jeff Gleason scored eight points and Greg Messenger added six points in the loss. Calaveras got 27 points from Jeff Gleason in a 66-62 win over Amador. Calaveras was unable to beat Bret Harte and lost to its county rivals 74-62. Leading the way for Calaveras was Gleason with 19 points and Jason Weatherby added 18. Calaveras then lost to Linden 87-66 and then fell to Amador 55-45.
In a rematch with Bret Harte, Calaveras again was on the losing side, falling 60-49. Gleason scored 29 points in the loss. Calaveras finished the 1982 MLL season with a record of 2-13. Gleason was the only all-league player for Calaveras.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Bullfrogs entered Mother Lode League play with a record of 7-3. Bret Harte started 1982 with a 39-34 loss to Jackson but then topped Summerville 68-57 in overtime. In the win over Summerville, Scott McReynolds scored 14 points and Rob Slankard added 13. Bret Harte then lost to Linden (87-59) and to Amador 65-63 in overtime. Against Linden, McReynolds led Bret Harte with 13 points, while Chris Romero and Steve Winsby each added 10 points. Against Amador, McReynolds finished with a team-high 25 points and Winsby added 14.
Bret Harte rebounded with a 74-62 win over Calaveras. McReynolds scored a game-high 27 points, while Slankard scored 16 points and the duo of Andy Everson and Winsby each added 11 points. Bret Harte followed that with a close 43-42 win over Jackson. McReynolds, who made the game-winning shot, scored 11 points and Slankard added 10. McReynolds hit another game-winning shot, this time in a 61-59 victory over Summerville. McReynolds led the Bullfrogs with 20 points, while Slankard added 16 and Winsby scored 13. Bret Harte’s good luck ran out in a 61-46 loss to Linden. Winsby led the way with 12 points and McReynolds added 11.
Bret Harte beat Calaveras again, this time 60-49 with 23 points from McReynolds. The Bullfrogs lost back-to-back games to Linden (76-56) and Amador (63-62). Against Linden, McReynolds scored 10 and Winsby added eight and against Amador, McReynolds scored a season-high 32 points and Slankard added 10. Bret Harte ended the MLL season with a record of 8-7 and lost to Mariposa 61-51 in the opening round of the playoffs. McReynolds and Winsby each wound up with 15 points and Slankard added 11. McReynolds ended the year as a first-team player.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Calaveras picked up a 49-37 win over Summerville to begin Mother Lode League play in early 1982. Chris Roots scored 18 points, Amber Roots scored 12 and Trudy DeVoss scored 10 for Nancy Zeiszler’s squad. Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 57-34 and got 14 points from Crystal Roots in the process. In the rematch with Bret Harte, Calaveras lost 79-50. Crystal Roots scored 18 points and Tracy Walker and Tammy Clark each had eight for Calaveras. Calaveras finished the 1982 MLL season with a record of 8-7. Crystal Roots was named as a first-team player.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
After ending the preseason 11-2, the Bullfrogs began the 1982 Mother Lode League season against Jackson and won 64-22 and then beat Summerville 56-28. Against Jackson, Mimi Baker scored 17, Rhonda Canepa scored 13 and Julie Fitzgerald and Ellen Ward each scored 10. Against Summerville, Baker scored a team-high 14 followed by 13 from Patsy Davies and 10 from Canepa. Bret Harte continued to roll through league opponents by beating Calaveras 57-34 and knocking off Jackson 82-30. In the win over Calaveras, Patsy Davies put up 16 points, While Baker scored 14 and Canepa added 11. And in the blowout over Jackson, Baker scored 19, followed by 14 from Canepa and 12 from Ward.
Bret Harte had no problem beating Summerville 71-39 but was handed its first MLL loss by falling in overtime to Linden 55-53. Baker scored 22 in the loss to Linden. Bret Harte got back on track with a 96-30 win over Amador and a 79-50 win over Calaveras, which pushed its league record to 9-1. Against Amador, Baker, Davies, Sherrine Cancilla and Fitzgerald led the scoring with 21, 18, 17 and 14 points respectively. And in the win over Calaveras, Baker drained 27 points, while Davies scored 14 and Canepa added 12.
In a 61-41 win over Summerville, Baker and Davies each scored 18, and Canepa added 10 for Bret Harte. With the MLL title up for grabs, Bret Harte beat Linden 58-43 and got 17 points from Baker along with 13 from Davies and nine from Canepa. Bret Harte finished the MLL season 14-1.
In the opening round of the D3 playoffs, Bret Harte beat Vanden 70-41 and was led by Davies’ game-high 23 points. Bret Harte then knocked off Golden Sierra 66-30 and Ripon Christian 63-38. For the second year in a row Bret Harte reached the D3 championship game but could not bring home the blue banner for a second time. The Bullfrogs lost by one point 48-47 to MLL foe Linden. Baker led Bret Harte with 19 points and Davies added 15. Baker was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League for a second year in a row while Canepa and Davies made the first team.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING
Calaveras began 1982 at the Provart Wrestling Tournament and took third. Individually, Calaveras got first-place finishes from Bryan McDowell, Mike Bicocca and Kevin Mote. Calaveras opened up league competition with a 73-0 thrashing of Jackson. John Illonummi, John Meyer, Lance Tarbat, Neil Cordeiro, Dan Biggs, Bicocca and Joe Franco all collected pins in the shutout. Calaveras then placed second at the Escalon Tournament and followed that with a 46-12 league victory over Linden. Calaveras got wins from Ryan McDowell, Bryan McDowell, Souza, Tarbat, Cordeiro, Bicocca, Eric Verhalen, Franco, Jack Shelton and Mote.
With the Mother Lode League title on the line, Calaveras was unable to beat Bret Harte in front of 1,000 people in San Andreas. The final was 30-23 in favor of the Bullfrogs. For the first time in 11 years, Calaveras won the Mother Lode League Tournament and topped Bret Harte by 27 points. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin subsection meet, Bicocca placed first in the 138-pound division. Mote placed second at the section meet and became the first Calaveras wrestler to advance to the state meet.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING
The 1982 season began with Bret Harte competing in its own Provart Wrestling Tournament. The Bullfrogs placed second overall, and Jerry Middleton was given the John Provart Memorial Trophy along with winning the 157-pound weight class. Jerry Queirolo also finished in first. In a MLL battle with Linden, Bret Harte won 48-19. Middleton was nominated by head coach Jan Schulz for recognition as a nation record holder for most pins in a tournament. Middleton, who pinned seven men consecutively at the Hilmar Lions Club Tournament, broke the 1975 record set by Tom Husted of Pascack High School in Montvale, New Jersey. The seven-pin streak was part of 13 consecutive pins, a streak that was broken when Bret Harte competed at the Hatler Tournament in Sonora, in which Middleton placed third.
Bret Harte got another league victory, this time beating Amador 61-6. Tom Mantei and Petter Parelius each picked up points in the Bullfrog win. An estimated 1,000 people crammed into Calaveras’ gym to see Bret Harte beat Calaveras 30-23 to clinch a share of its 10th straight MLL championship. The Bullfrogs claimed the MLL title outright with a 69-2 win over Jackson. Getting wins for Bret Harte were Paul Caprio, Joe Whittle, Dan Goodman, Dave Metildi and Jeff Ogburn.
Bret Harte was unable to capture the Mother Lode League Tournament championship, as the title went to Calaveras for the first time in 11 years. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section subsection meet, Salazar placed first overall in the 126-pound division.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL
Wins were hard to come by early in the 1982 season, as Calaveras lost four in a row, which included an 8-5 loss to Linden and a 9-3 loss to Bret Harte. In the rematch, Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 3-1. Calaveras’ only run came on a solo home run by Jim Settlemoir. Calaveras finished the 1982 MLL season with a record of 1-9. John Thornburg, Dana Baker and Dan Biggs made the first team, while Settlemoir made the second team.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL
Roark Webber took over Bret Harte’s baseball program from Tom Floyd in 1982 and was assisted by Bill Ratterman. The Bullfrogs lost four games in a row early in 1982, which included a 4-3 loss to Sonora. In that loss, pitcher Scott Bennett struck out 10 and also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Bret Harte got its first win while playing in the Linden Easter Tournament. The Bullfrogs beat Rio Vista 2-0 and Bennett allowed only one hit and struck out nine. Bret Harte then lost to Escalon 8-5. Brain Huse, Greg Markham, Mike Huse and Mike Miguel all singled in the loss.
League play began with Bret Harte losing to Amador (8-2) and then beating Summerville (10-3). In the win over Summerville, Mike Sanders smacked a three-run homer. Bret Harte lost to Jackson 6-2 and then beat Calaveras 9-3. Against Jackson, Dean Hunt and Bennett led Bret Harte with a double and a home run, and a double and a single, respectively. Bennett also struck out 12 batters. In the win over Calaveras, Sanders hit a home run and picked up the win on the hill. Bret Harte beat Calaveras 3-1 a few days later and Bennett picked up the win with 12 strikeouts. Against Linden, Bret Harte lost 9-5. Greg Markham had a home run in the loss.
Bennett threw a no-hitter against Amador but ended up taking the loss. Bret Harte fell to Amador 1-0 with Amador scoring an unearned run on a sacrifice fly after a runner reached via a Bret Harte error. The Bullfrogs bounced back with a 15-11 win over Summerville. Bennett got the win in relief and struck out 11 batters. At the plate, Bennett had a grand slam, a two-run home run and collected eight RBIs. Bret Harte ended the Mother Lode League season with losses to Jackson and Linden and finished with a 4-6 league record. Bennett, Dean Hunt and Markham were named as first-team players, while Sanders made the second team.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL
Calaveras fell to Linden 14-0 early in the Mother Lode League season and then lost to Bret Harte 8-7. The second time Calaveras played Bret Harte, the score was 27-3 in favor of the Bullfrogs. Calaveras captured a 12-2 win over Jackson and ended the season by beating Amador. Calaveras finished the league season 4-6. Denise Poe made the first team and Tracy Walker made the second team.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL
The Bullfrogs picked up a 15-3 win over Sonora early in the 1982 season. Cyndi Thornburg had a home run and two RBIs in the win. The Bullfrogs took first at the Jackson Easter Tournament with wins over Gustine (21-9), Amador (9-3) and Jackson (17-1). Against Gustine, Mary Harper and Canepa drove in five and three runs respectively. Shelly Person picked up the win over Amador. In the championship win over Jackson, Canepa gave up one hit and struck out nine, while Melinda Albarian and Julie Bacocinni each had three RBIs to lead the 5-0 Bullfrogs.
In the MLL opener, Bret Harte beat Amador 12-9. Ginger Ward had a triple and one RBI, while Harper had a double and two RBIs and Thornburg drove in three. The Bullfrogs then beat Jackson 18-2 and knocked off Calaveras 8-7. In the win over Jackson, Sheryl McRay had a home run and drove in four; Ward went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs; Harper had two home runs and four RBIs; Ellen Ward had a home run; and Cancilla had a home run and three RBIs. Against Calaveras, McRay had two home runs and five RBIs.
Bret Harte clobbered Calaveras 27-3 and was led by Ward and Cancilla, who had three hits apiece and three and four RBIs respectively, while Harper added four RBIs. Bret Harte lost its first game of the season in a 5-3 defeat to Linden, which dropped the Bullfrogs to 5-1. The Bullfrogs then beat Amador 6-1 and knocked off Summerville 10-0.
The Bullfrogs ended the Mother Lode League season in second place with an 8-2 record and went 17-2 overall before beating Ione 23-3 in the opening round of the playoffs. In the second round, the Bullfrogs beat Benicia and then lost to Linden (4-3) in the D3 championship game. It was the second time in three years that Bret Harte lost to Linden in the section championship. McRay was the Most Outstanding Player of the MLL. Canepa, Ward and Harper were first-team players, while Cancilla and Albarian made the second team.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING
Calaveras began the 1982 season with a loss to St. Mary’s. The girls fell 54-19 and the boys lost 54-19. Two days later, Calaveras enjoyed a sweep over Franklin, with the boys winning 83-58 and the girls claiming an 80-26 victory. Jackie Fritz and Tessie Hudson tied for high points for the Calaveras girls. Fritz was first in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and was part of the 200-medley relay. Hudson was first in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 200 IM. The high-point winners for the boys were Mark Mathre and Jan Varn Buhler. Varn Buhler took first in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
In a home meet against St. Helena, Calaveras won 70-67. In a 103-42 loss to Stagg, Calaveras’ boys’ team broke three school records. Larry Reading and Kyle Wilson set new records in the 200 individual and 50 freestyle and the 400-freestyle relay record was broken by more than 27 seconds and was swam by Reading, Wilson, Scott Anderson and Varn Buhler.
CALAVERAS TRACK
In an early Mother Lode League tri-meet, Calaveras’ boys’ team came in second against Bret Harte and Summerville, while the girls placed third. At the Delta Rotary Invitational track meet in Clarksburg, Calaveras took home the Sweepstakes Trophy for overall performance for the second year in a row. Joelle Baker increased her school record in the triple jump to 30 feet, 1 inch.
At the MLL championship meet, Calaveras’ boys’ team had seven first-place finishes, five second-place finishes and two third-place finishes, while the girls had two first-, second- and third-place finishes. At the CIF subsection meet, Duke Peer broke the school record in the 120-meter high hurdles with his time of 14.9. He also set a record in the high jump at 6 feet, 3.75 inches.
BRET HARTE TRACK
In an early Mother Lode League tri-meet against Calaveras and Summerville, both boys and girls placed first. At the Mother Lode League championship meet, Bret Harte’s boys’ team had three first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and eight third-place finishes, while the girls had six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.
CALAVERAS TENNIS
Calaveras couldn’t beat Bret Harte when the two teams met on the court, with Todd Bergman picking up the sole win for his team. Bergman won 6-2, 6-0. Calaveras’ tennis team also included Michelle Bergman, Robin Mortimer and Denise Ballesteros.
BRET HARTE TENNIS
In the 1982 preseason, Bret Harte picked up victories over Escalon, Rio Vista and Summerville. In league action, Bret Harte beat Amador 4-1 and then lost to Summerville 3-2. In the win over Amador, John Schonert and Julie Fitzgerald won in singles competition, while the doubles team of Warren Harber/Petter Parelius and Londa Kett/Paula Dunlap collected victories. Bret Harte beat Calaveras for another league victory. Bret Harte later beat Amador 3-2.
CALAVERAS GOLF
Calaveras’ 1982 golf team consisted of Ronnie Williams, Kevin Mote, Chris Nellis, Otis Gates, Chucky Mace and Mickey Phillips. Calaveras finished the season at the league tournament and placed fifth out of seven teams.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL
A 33-0 shutout over Rio Vista is how Calaveras’ 1982 season began. Brian Hodgson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns (80, 49) while Jason Weatherby, Jim Pickens and Brian Settlemoir all ran for one score. Calaveras was able to slip by Ceres 13-6 to improve to 2-0. Weatherby rushed for a one-yard touchdown and John Thornburg connected with Neal Cordeiro for a score. Calaveras rolled to a 29-7 win over Escalon. On homecoming night, Christy Benns was crowned queen and Calaveras beat Sonora 13-6. After trailing 6-0, Calaveras got touchdowns from Weatherby and Thornburg for the win.
Calaveras began MLL play with a 29-0 trouncing of Jackson. Weatherby rushed for scores of one and nine yards in the win. Calaveras then beat Amador 43-6. Hodgson rushed for 149 yards and had an 83-yard kickoff return for a score. Doug Kauffroath rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown, while Pickens, David Atnip and Weatherby all also found the end zone. Calaveras lost its first game of the season the following week by falling to Linden 13-12. Hodgson rushed for 128 yards and two scores.
Even without Weatherby and Thornburg, who were both injured, Calaveras got back into the win column by beating Summerville 18-0 in the rain. Hodgson rushed for 133 yards, while Atnip scored once, and Mark Day scored twice in the shutout. Calaveras finished the regular season with a 12-0 win over Bret Harte. Hodgson rushed for 127 yards and Chris Cloward scored twice in the win.
Calaveras finished the 1982 season 8-1 and 4-1 in the Mother Lode League but was unable to move on to the playoffs. Because of a revised playoff system, Calaveras was denied a playoff spot and that wildcard spot was given to Gustine, who also finished 8-1. Calaveras’ senior group finished their careers with an overall record of 25-2 and never got to go to the postseason.
Hodgson was the co-Offensive Player of the Year, while Weatherby was the Defensive Player of the Year, Scott Anderson was the Lineman of the Year and Mike Flock was the co-Coach of the Year. Dan Biggs, Pickens, Ed Krager, Neil Cordeiro, Gregg Jefferies and Thornburg were all-league members.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL
The 1982 season began with a tough 13-12 loss to Sonora. Bret Harte got touchdowns from Casey Stemler and Brian Huse. The Bullfrogs fell to 0-2 following a 21-0 loss to Escalon and then got shutout 24-0 by Hilmar. Bret Harte ended the preseason with a 24-14 loss to Riverbank. Quarterback Dan Bach threw touchdown passes to Chris Corey and Mike Miguel.
Bret Harte hosted Amador to begin the MLL season and it was also homecoming in Angels Camp. Mindee Baker was the homecoming queen and Bret Harte beat Amador 34-10. Huse caught a 35-yard pass from Bach for a score and Correy followed that with a 40-yard touchdown reception from Bach. Rod Hecker ran for a four-yard score and Bach scored from three yards out. The final touchdown came on a Bach pass to Mike Burke.
Bret Harte followed its win over Amador by beating Summerville 29-13. Bret Harte got touchdowns from Correy, Hecker, Bach and Stemler. The Bullfrogs lost their first league game by falling to Jackson 12-7. Hecker’s 23-yard touchdown run was the only Bret Harte touchdown. The Bullfrogs fell to 2-2 in the league standings with a 17-12 loss to Linden. Bach rushed for touchdowns of 14 and four yards. Bret Harte’s season ended with a 12-0 loss to Calaveras. Paul Elliott, Stemler, Huse, Bob Blackard and Hecker were all-league players.
VOLLEYBALL
Bret Harte entered 1982 as the defending MLL champions and had Ann DeMaria, Debbie DeMaria, Polly Traweek, Sherinne Cancilla, Mary Harper, Ginger Ward and Kris Addesson on its roster. The Bullfrogs placed fourth out of eight teams at the Patterson Tournament with a win over Manteca and losses to Gustine and Livingston. The Bullfrogs placed sixth at the Ripon Tournament of Champions. Bret Harte defeated Jackson during the tournament. Bret Harte ended the preseason with a win over Hughson.
Bret Harte started league play with wins over Calaveras, Jackson and Summerville and then improved to 5-0 with wins over Linden and Amador. Bret Harte stayed undefeated in league with wins over Calaveras, Jackson and Summerville. The Bullfrogs ended the league season with wins over Linden and Amador to finish as 10-0 undefeated champions but lost to Ripon in the playoffs.
Cancilla was named the MVP of the MLL. Ward and Ann DeMaria were first-team players, while Debbie DeMaria made the second team. Bret Harte head coach Jan Edwards was named as the MLL Coach of the Year. Calaveras’ Lori Chadwick made the second team.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bret Harte’s boys and girls placed first at the Mother Lode League championship meet. Calaveras’ Manuel Silveria was first overall in the race with a time of 15:41, followed by teammate Gordon Long in second place (16:00). Scott McRay was Bret Harte’s top male finisher with his fourth-place time of 16:21.
In the girls’ race, Bret Harte’s Maci Crist placed second in 19:51 followed by Kristen Skenfield (fourth), Van Loben Sels (eighth), Walters (10th), Williams (12th) and Duncan (13th). Calaveras’ Katy Johnson placed third in 20:05. At the subsection meet, Long placed fourth with his time of 16:58 and Bret Harte’s Bob Houle placed fifth (17:10). Bret Harte’s Crist placed second in the girls’ race (20:42) and Calaveras’ Johnson was fifth (21:02).
WHAT’S NEXT?
We’ll wrap up our look through the decades by going 50 years back in time to 1972.