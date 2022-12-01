Bullfrogs have no problem beating Central Catholic in opening round of Escalon Tournament

There wasn’t much for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team to worry about in the opening round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament at Escalon High School.
If the Bullfrogs didn’t score another point after the first quarter, they still would have beaten the Central Catholic Raiders by six. Bret Harte dominated Central Catholic and cruised to a 55-13 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Escalon.
Bret Harte jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Junior Chase Silva scored six points in the first quarter, followed by senior Mackenzie Carroll with five, senior Aariah Fox with four and freshman Maddie Kane and junior Makenna Tutthill each scored two points.
The Bullfrogs added 20 points in the second quarter, while Central Catholic scored four. Fox scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter, while Tutthill scored four and senior Ashlin Arias, senior Kadyn Rolleri, Carroll and Silva all scored two points apiece.
Bret Harte slowed down its scoring in the second half. The Bullfrogs scored 12 points in the third quarter and four in the fourth, while the Raiders scored five in the third and four in the fourth.
Fox finished the night with a double-double, which consisted of 18 points and 12 steals and she also had eight rebounds and three assists; Silva had 12 points, one rebound and two assists; Carroll had nine points, one steal and one assist; Tutthill had eight points and one board; Kane had four points, two steals and one assist; Arias had two points, five boards, two assists and one steal; Rolleri had two points, one rebound and one steal; and junior Sophie Bouma had one rebound in the blowout victory.
Bret Harte (2-1) will take on Millennium in the second round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Millennium beat Argonaut 47-46 on Wednesday. If Bret Harte beats Millennium, it will play for the tournament championship at 8 p.m. on Friday.