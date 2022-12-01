Bullfrogs have no problem beating Central Catholic in opening round of Escalon Tournament
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

There wasn’t much for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team to worry about in the opening round of the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament at Escalon High School.

If the Bullfrogs didn’t score another point after the first quarter, they still would have beaten the Central Catholic Raiders by six. Bret Harte dominated Central Catholic and cruised to a 55-13 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Escalon.

