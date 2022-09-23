Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte

With 36 seconds to play, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team scored a goal to break an 8-8 tie with the Calaveras Red Hawks. With very little time remaining on the clock and facing a one-goal deficit, it seemed unlikely that Calaveras would exit the pool victorious.
And yet, that’s exactly what happened.
Nine seconds after Bret Harte scored to take a 9-8 lead, Calaveras tied the game with a goal from Rhianon Cavender. The Red Hawks quickly got possession back from the Bullfrogs and with time just about to expire, Calaveras’ Aminah Halepota blasted a shot into the back of the Bret Harte net following a perfect pass from Natalie Miller to give the San Andreas squad a 10-9 victory over the Bullfrogs on Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Halepota finished the day with a game-high five goals, but none were bigger or more memorable than her final one of the afternoon.
“I thought that I had to make it and that I couldn’t miss,” Halepota said. “I was overwhelmed with happiness when I scored.”
Thursday was the opening day of Mother Lode League play, but it was not the first time that Calaveras and Bret Harte clashed in the pool this season. Both teams, along with Amador, took part in the Gold Country Tournament on Sept. 13 and 15 in Angels Camp. And when the two teams went head-to-head for the first time, it was the Bullfrogs who captured the victory.
Having some prior knowledge of Bret Harte helped the Red Hawks prepare for their rematch and Halepota feels her team improved in the short amount of time between meetings.
“It definitely helped us,” Halepota said. “After that game, all we worked on was defense, defense, defense. I feel like we got so many steals today and that opened up so many opportunities to get open and make a shot.”
Even though Bret Harte had already defeated Calaveras, Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo didn’t feel that the previous victory played any factor into how her team performed on Thursday.
“I think they definitely had some more confidence going into this game, but they weren’t trying to underestimate Calaveras at all,” Rugo said. “They knew that it was going to be a close game.”
The first and last goals of the first quarter were both scored by Calaveras. With 1:57 to play in the opening period, Calaveras’ Cavender scored the first goal of the afternoon and with 28 seconds to play, Halepota scored with an assist from Cavender. Between the two goals, Bret Harte got a goal from Carnegie Hall. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a 2-1 advantage.
The Bullfrogs got goals from Zoe Ruggieri and Kaylee Kautz early in the second quarter to go ahead 3-2. Calaveras tied the game at 3-3 with a goal from Halepota on a breakaway. The Bullfrogs scored the final goal of the first half courtesy of Hall and at halftime, Bret Harte led Calaveras 4-3.
Bret Harte began the third quarter the same way it began the second and that’s with two goals. Kautz scored on a penalty shot and Tatum Tapia scored to put Bret Harte ahead 6-3 with 4:47 to play in the third quarter. Trailing by three, Calaveras went on a 3-0 run with goals from co-captain Holly Skrbina, Mia Rivas and Halepota to tie the game at 6-6 with 1:31 left in the third.
It didn’t take long for the Bullfrogs to once again take the lead in the fourth, as Makenna Rushdoony scored with an assist from Kautz. Calaveras tied things up at 7-7 with another goal from Rivas, who was assisted by Halepota. Bret Harte went back ahead with a goal from Ruggieri and with 3:12 to play, led 8-7. Calaveras’ Halepota tied the game at 8-8 with her fourth goal of the day, but a Bret Harte goal from Ruggieri gave the Bullfrogs a slim 9-8 lead with 36 seconds remaining. Back-to-back goals from Cavender and Halepota in the final seconds gave the Red Hawks the 10-9 Mother Lode League victory.
“You can tell that the girls felt amazing after the game,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “It was a tough battle with Bret Harte, and they are a really tough team. For the girls to come out with a victory is really good for the girls' confidence going forward.”
Halepota added, “It’s amazing. I feel like it really gives confidence to the whole team, and we are looking forward to our next games.”
As for the Bullfrogs, while the loss to their rival stings, Rugo didn’t feel that her team played to the capability of what they previously showed and that with some recent illnesses, the fact that the game was even close was a positive.
“I think that they knew that they didn’t play well the whole game,” Rugo said. “We were even surprised that we were winning. We missed a lot of them this week at practice being out sick. I think they were definitely disappointed, but I don’t think that they were too surprised.”
Ruggieri led Bret Harte with three goals and had one assist; Hall scored twice and had one assist; Kautz had two goals and two assists; and Rushdoony and Tapia each scored once in the loss. Senior goalie Jasmine Zausch had seven saves.
“I think they are going to be practicing really hard from here on out,” Rugo said. “I know that they want to beat Calaveras, so they are going to be looking to do that at the next game.”
Calaveras was led in scoring by Halepota with five goals and she also had one assist; Cavender had two goals and three assists; Rivas had two goals; Skrbina scored once; and Miller had one assist. Goalie Ava Hintz finished with eight saves.
“They never gave up,” Chavez said. “Even though we were down, we kept fighting and kept hustling and we showed a lot of that today. “