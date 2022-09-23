Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now

With 36 seconds to play, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team scored a goal to break an 8-8 tie with the Calaveras Red Hawks. With very little time remaining on the clock and facing a one-goal deficit, it seemed unlikely that Calaveras would exit the pool victorious.

And yet, that’s exactly what happened.

Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now
Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now
Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now
Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now
Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
Buy Now
Halepota's last-second goal gives Calaveras a win over Bret Harte
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.