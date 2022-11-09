Bullfrogs aren't lacking players on the MLL all- league team

There hasn’t been a season for the Bret Harte High School volleyball program quite like the 2022 campaign.
The Bullfrogs went 21-5 and placed second in the Mother Lode League standings with a 13-2 record. Bret Harte picked up a league win by beating Sonora in three sets. And the Angels Camp netters got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and advanced all the way to the section championship game, only to fall to No. 1 Ripon Christian.
Bret Harte ended league play having won eight matches in a row, which is the most consecutive league victories for the Bullfrogs since pre-2004. Bret Harte pushed that winning streak to 10 before falling to Ripon Christian. And Bret Harte also swept the season series with Calaveras for the first time since 2007.
“It was exciting to see the girls the first couple of days in the gym and the energy and their willingness to learn and grow in the game and to celebrate each other,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “So, for them to end up having a run at a section title was just incredible to be on the sidelines and able to watch it. Even late in the season, oftentimes you get seniors and upperclassmen kind of starting to think that they know everything, but they were still totally open to what I was telling them and new little ideas on techniques and different things. It was great seeing them want to develop their game, even late into the year.”
When the MLL all-league team was announced, there was no shortage of Bret Harte players. Senior Bullfrog Aariah Fox was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the league. Senior Ashlin Arias, along with the junior duo of Chase Silva and Sophie Bouma made the first team and junior Makenna Tutthill was placed on the second team.
Silva was one of Bret Harte’s key outside hitters and she didn’t disappoint. In her junior year, Silva had 70 serving aces, 160 kills, 12 blocks, 341 digs and nine assists.
“One of Chase’s biggest assets that she brings to this team is that she loves volleyball and it’s as simple as that,” Porovich said. “She loves every opportunity that she gets to play, and it makes it even better that she gets to play with her best friends, who she’s grown up with. The biggest growth that I saw out of her between last year and this year is wanting to make the most out of every opportunity that she got to play this game. She was out a few games last year and didn’t enjoy that feeling and I can say that she is a kid who every time she gets to play volleyball with her friends, is determined to make the most of it, and that means to work her hardest and give it all she has.”
Joining Silva on the first team was Bouma, who had 40 aces, 158 kills, 21 blocks, five assists and 73 digs. Bouma also has the highest GPA on the team with an astounding 4.83.
“Sophie always had a great attitude and was determined to do whatever she had to do for her team,” Porovich said. “There is an extra thump on her ball, and I would not want to be on the receiving end of it. As smart as she is in the classroom, she uses that in the game. At one point late in the year, I told her that I kind of enjoy it when she makes a mistake, because the very next ball is always a kill. She is determined to reconcile her mistakes and that makes her a really hard player to play against. The longer the game goes, the better she is going to get.”
Bret Harte’s final first-team member is Arias, who as a libero recorded 411 digs and had 18 aces, four kills and seven assists. Arias, who also was the recipient of the Character Award, did not play much as a junior and her willingness to do whatever she could to get on the floor during her senior year is what sticks out the most to Porovich.
“I cannot say enough about how proud I am of Ashlin and all that she became this year,” Porovich said. “To be a junior on a team and have to accept that you are a role player and part of what sidelined her last year was her versatility and not knowing where or when I may need her and consequently, she ended up on the sideline more than she would have liked to be. She was able to swallow all of that and came back her senior year with a mindset determined to own a spot on the court and then to go out and just do it, is huge. She stepped up and it did not come without tears, without hard work and without me pushing her beyond what she thought her limits were. I cannot be more proud of her being recognized by the league as a first-team player because it truly was an award based on all of her hard work.”
Tutthill was Bret Harte’s lone second-team player. She had four aces, 150 kills, 39 blocks, nine assists and 34 digs. Porovich fully expects to see Tutthill as a first-team member next season.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Makenna will be a first-team player next year and that the league will recognize her for that,” Porovich said. “She brings so much energy and passion into the game and on the court and celebrates her teammates. She works hard and even late in the season, she asks for little tips that will improve her game. Seeing some of those connections made late in the season and in our postseason run, there is no doubt in my mind that she is going to be where she deserves to be, which is on the first team next year.”
Making the all-academic team was Bouma (4.83 GPA), junior Haley Hayden (4.14), junior Abbi Molina (3.85), senior Rubi Rodriguez (4.50), Silva (4.0) and Tutthill (4.50).