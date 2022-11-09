Bullfrogs aren't lacking players on the MLL all- league team
There hasn’t been a season for the Bret Harte High School volleyball program quite like the 2022 campaign.

The Bullfrogs went 21-5 and placed second in the Mother Lode League standings with a 13-2 record. Bret Harte picked up a league win by beating Sonora in three sets. And the Angels Camp netters got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and advanced all the way to the section championship game, only to fall to No. 1 Ripon Christian.

Chase Silva
Sophie Bouma
Ashlin Arias
Makenna Tutthill
