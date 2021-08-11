Stephens to go for gold in Russia

Kodiak Stephens has taken down and pinned any challenge that has come before him.
When he entered Bret Harte High School in the fall of 2017, the doors to the wrestling room were locked and there was no team. Stephens began the charge of putting a squad together and by his junior year, Bullfrog wrestling was back.
As a freshman, Stephens had a goal of reaching the state championship. After coming up short that year, Stephens reached the state championship as a sophomore. But that wasn’t good enough. After going 2-2 at the biggest meet of the year as a sophomore, Stephens knew he could do better, and he did. During his junior year, Stephens went to the state championship and went 6-2 in the 170-pound division and placed fourth overall.
And perhaps one of his biggest goals was to wrestle in college. In November, 2020, Stephens agreed to wrestle at Oregon State University as part of the Pac 12.
But now, Stephens has another challenge in front of him and it’s a challenge that will take him across the world. In April, Stephens won the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior Greco-Roman National Championship. Because of his victory, Stephens will represent the United States at 87kg (191 pounds) for the World Championships, which will take place Aug. 16-22 in Ufa, Russia. Stephens will wrestle at 11 a.m., Aug. 20 in Russia, which will be 11 p.m. on Aug. 19 in California.
“In that moment, I was really surprised, but it meant a lot to me,” Stephens said about becoming a champion and getting the opportunity to represent the United States.
There have been a lot of changes in Stephens’ life over the last year, but the one thing that has remained the same is his dedication to wrestling. After helping reboot the Bret Harte program, Stephens was looking forward to his senior year on the mat and to see the continued growth of the team. But with COVID-19 putting a pause on high school wrestling, Stephens didn’t get that final year of wearing the purple and gold.
“It sucked a lot,” Stephens said. “I was definitely looking forward to having a similar experience—but only a better one—than the one I had as a junior. I was hoping that we’d have a bigger team and hopefully we’d be better with everyone coming back. But life is hectic and it’s just onto the next thing. I try not to dwell on it too much. I’m like, ‘What’s the next thing I can accomplish if I can’t do this?’”
With no high school wrestling season to participate in and a future at Oregon State in the distance, Stephens made the decision to graduate from Bret Harte early. Perhaps the only area where Stephens works harder than he does on the wrestling mat is in the classroom. With his above 4.0 GPA, Stephens was able to complete all his graduation requirements by February, which is when his Bullfrog life ended and his Oregon State Beaver life began.
After graduating early, Stephens continued to put time in on the mat. He practiced in Calaveras County, Sacramento and even spent time at his future home in Corvallis. Before heading to Russia, Stephens attended a training camp in Michigan to continue his growth as a grappler. After a lifetime of training and working, Stephens feels he’s ready to prove to the world what he can do.
Even though he’s confident, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a moment of concern that crept into his mind when he realized the magnitude of what’s at stake.
“Honestly, a little bit of me did panic and part of me is still panicking now,” laughed Stephens. “But with more training and me getting after it more, I feel more confident after each practice. I feel ready to go and represent the USA the best I can. I care about the United States and I want to represent it well. I want to show that we can work hard and scrap on the mat and that we can do it with respect.”
When asked about what he worked and focused on the most when it came to improvement, Stephens said, “I focused more on the strategy. How am I going to win these matches and what’s my plan going into the match and what am I going to do to put myself in the best positions to score and win? That’s been the biggest focus.”
For some, just getting to the stage that Stephens is going to be at would be a lifetime highlight and the results wouldn’t matter. That’s not the case for Stephens. After all of his training, having to deal with everything on the medical side and the 18-hour flight, Stephens’ only goal is to have his hand raised as many times as possible.
“If I’m going to have to put up with all this stuff, like getting my visa and doing medical tests, I better get to beat up somebody,” laughed Stephens.
Does Stephens have any concerns heading into such a major event? Well, only two.
“Headlocks and gut wrenches; that’s my concern,” he said.
Stephens may be all alone on the mat with an opponent in front of him, but he has had the constant support of not only the Calaveras County wrestling community, but also non-wrestling fans. Fundraisers and donations made it possible for Stephens to attend a number of different World Team camps and donations are still being accepted to help offset his travel expenses to and from Russia that USA Wrestling doesn’t cover. As it stands, airfare and lodging are paid for, but meals and other expenses must be paid by Stephens. So many donations coming in from every direction, along with the outpouring of support, is something he never takes for granted.
“I’m honestly just amazed,” Stephens said. “You don’t see it every day, but it’s always there and that’s something that you have to appreciate. I’m really grateful for all the help and support I get.”
With the sports world buzzing about the 2020 Olympics, it only seems natural that Stephens might have his sights set on 2024. So, is that something he has put much thought into?
“Of course,” Stephens said. “That’s every wrestler’s dream. Being an Olympic gold medalist is literally the highest goal that a wrestler can achieve. I can’t say it’s something that I’m going to do; it’s a long-term goal, but something that is not set in stone. You never know what life is going to throw at you.”
Regardless of what happens in Russia, Stephens’ wrestling career is far from over. He’ll set new goals when he gets to Oregon State and if the past is any indication, he’ll have no problem conquering those as well.
“I’m looking forward to the future,” Stephens said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever make another world team again, but that’s not what I’m going to think. I’m going to think that this is just the beginning of something great. Going up to Oregon State and training there has been awesome and I just see better things coming.”
To donate to Stephens, visit ebbettspasswrestling.org and to watch, visit flowrestling.org.