Quick training, positive attitudes highlight short sports season

As of April 9, season one of the Mother Lode League came to a close. The first of two 2021 seasons featured football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country and girls’ golf. Season two is now underway with baseball, softball, swimming, track and field, boys’ golf and tennis beginning this week. In May, basketball and volleyball will have a short three-week, six-game season.
While the goal was to always get the spring sports back on the field or in the water, the same wasn’t always true for season one sports. With COVID-19 restrictions causing multiple delays, it seemed unlikely that some sports would get the opportunity to be played.
But when the decision was made in February to allow athletic competition to return, which included football and soccer, schools had to scramble to make sure they could fill their squads. Here’s a look back at what took place during the first season of 2021.
Boys’ soccer
If any team had the right to complain, perhaps it’s the Bret Harte soccer team. The Bullfrogs knew they’d only get to play eight games, but never thought the season would end after only playing five.
The opening game of the season, which was supposed to be at home against Summerville, was canceled because of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 rules. Two days later, the Bullfrogs lost to Summerville (3-0), then tied Amador (1-1) and then beat Amador (3-1). Following the win over Amador, Bret Harte had its bye week.
On March 30 and April 1, the Bullfrogs were scheduled to take on Summerville, but once again, those games were both canceled and not rescheduled. Bret Harte ended the year with back-to-back losses to Argonaut. The Bullfrogs were 1-3-1 in league play.
“I think the school and the administrators at every campus have done the best they can to give these kids the opportunity to play,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “It would be remiss of me to try to critique that. Certainly, we wish we would have played more games, but there are reasons why that didn’t happen. The fact that we played as many games as we did and had the performance that we did with just 10 days of preparation, I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Calaveras soccer had a young team that picked up a win over Argonaut and beat Amador twice. Head coach Rob Leetham felt that there was a different atmosphere surrounding the games during the short season.
“I felt many different emotions this season as a coach,” Leetham said. “Of course, I'm grateful that we had a season at all. But it was definitely different only playing eight games with no league championship to shoot for. It took some of the competitive ‘edge’ and drama out of the games.”
In the previous two years, Calaveras was in the running for a league title. With that off the table, Leetham wanted to focus on two things: getting the young players as much experience as possible and allowing the seniors to enjoy their final soccer season.
“I think, looking back, this season was all about the kids, especially the seniors,” Leetham said. “The reward this year was not measured in wins and losses. The reward was just watching those young men playing the game that they love.”
Girls’ soccer
Of Calaveras’ six losses, four of them came by two goals or less. After surrendering 13 goals in the first two games of the season against the Sonora Wildcats, Calaveras’ defense didn’t give up more than two goals in any game. Calaveras got a win over Argonaut and beat Amador in back-to-back games and finished the season with an overall record of 3-6-1.
“The biggest reward from this short season was just having a season at all,” Calaveras co-head coach Randy Scheidt said. “It was great to see a group of student-athletes come together so quickly and play some awesome soccer every game, regardless of the final score or our final record.”
For Bret Harte, the 2021 season was a difficult one. Before the year started, head coach Jessica Bowman didn’t know if she’d have enough players to even field a team. And with a small roster of inexperienced players, the Bullfrogs had issues putting the ball in the back of the net. Bret Harte got shutout in its final six games and only scored two goals all year.
“I learned a great deal about team strength by observing the positive attitudes of the players who did come out and give it their all this season,” Bowman said. “Those who played, kept their heads held high, and contributed greatly by having positive attitudes and demonstrating good sportsmanship.”
Cross country
Early in the year, athletes were only allowed to play one sport at a time. For some, they had to decide between playing soccer or running cross country. Because of that, numbers were down for both Bret Harte and Calaveras.
The cross country season, like all the other sports, had to figure out how to have meets that didn’t involve Tuolumne County or Amador County being at the same place at the same time. That issue forced some creative problem solving.
At the Mother Lode League finals, Calaveras, Amador and Argonaut ran first and then had to vacate Frogtown right after the race. With those three schools gone, Sonora, Summerville and Bret Harte were then allowed to run.
Throughout the season, Calaveras got first-place finishes from junior Garrett Hesser and senior Katarina Borchin. As for Bret Harte, sophomore Kadyn Rolleri quickly became her squad’s top runner.
Football
Calaveras was hoping that 2020 would be the year a section championship could be finally brought home. By the time 2021 rolled around, players and coaches were grateful for having at least a four-game schedule.
Calaveras went 2-2, with wins over Summerville and Argonaut. Because Frank Meyer Field was not permitted to be used, Calaveras played all of its games on the road. And through it all, head coach Doug Clark feels the whole experience was worth it.
“It was worth it more than 100%,” Clark said. “To see those seniors throughout each game and to see the emotion at the end of the final game, it was absolutely worth it. I would do it again next year if it was a four-week season or a two-week season. It was well worth it.”
Bret Harte was unable to field a football team, but plans on returning to the gridiron in the fall.
Girls’ golf
With Calaveras High School still unable to field a girls’ golf team, Bret Harte was the only Calaveras County school that was playing. Under head coach Diane Winsby, the Bullfrogs went 6-2 in their eight-match season.
Bret Harte picked up two victories over Summerville, Amador and Sonora, while both of its losses came against Argonaut. Carly Hickman was the lowest scorer for the Bullfrogs in all of their matches.
“My main priority was to get the girls out to play no matter how long or short the season was,” Winsby said. “It was all about them, getting them outdoors and especially knowing they were enjoying what they were doing. I have nine young ladies who really wanted to play, improve and learn the game no matter what it takes. Considering the short amount of time we had to practice and ending up with a 6-2 season was fantastic. We are now ready to continue the hard work and of course, the fun for our fall season.”