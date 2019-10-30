Calaveras sweeps Orestimba to move on in playoffs

The Calaveras High School volleyball players had a number of questions heading into Tuesday’s game. They wondered if, because of power outages, they’d get to play the opening round of the playoffs on their home court. They wondered if they would have to find a neutral site. They also wondered if there’d be a game at all.
The one thing that the Calaveras players didn’t wonder was if their season would come to an end.
Calaveras took a confidence onto the floor that comes with being the No. 3 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball playoffs and easily beat No. 14 Orestimba in three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-19) Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It was a little tough not knowing (where or when the game would be played), but, our whole team was ready for anything and we were ready to compete, no matter what,” Calaveras junior LoLo Wyllie said.
Calaveras didn’t have school Monday or Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the team practiced by the natural light coming through the windows of the gymnasium. Head coach Mike Koepp knows how much a change of routine can alter the way a player and team performs, so he tried to keep his players on as much of the same routine as possible, even with no electricity.
“It’ll be nice to be back at school, although I know the girls will say differently, but it helps having that routine again with practice right after school and we’ll just keep on rolling from there,” Koepp said.
Perhaps it was the two days off from school, the searching for power the past three days or just the fact that there was quite a discrepancy from the two teams on the floor, but Tuesday’s opening round of the playoffs felt more like a midseason match, rather than a possible end of the line.
“I feel like playoff games are more intense, but we saw this team before in a tournament and we kind of knew what we were going to deal with,” Wyllie said. “That made us a little more comfortable playing tonight.”
Koepp added, “You could tell that we were a little bit ‘vanilla’ tonight. When you are off your routine, being home and not having school, that can be an issue. I didn’t feel like there was that extra umph, but it was nice getting to play a lower seed and that was good for us.”
In the opening set, the major moment of separation came with Calaveras leading Orestimba 15-9. Senior Samantha Gleason came off the bench to serve and while she was on the line, Calaveras went on to score six unanswered points, which featured one ace from Gleason and two kills from junior Jenna Brotherton. Calaveras easily took the first set 25-11.
The same formula worked in Calaveras’ favor in the second set. Leading 11-7, Calaveras went on a 9-0 run to put plenty of space between Orestimba. During the run, Calaveras got three serving aces from Brotherton and kills from junior Ava Saiers and sophomore Karah Auld. Saiers and junior Kyllie Remus added the final two points at the end of the set to give Calaveras a 25-15 win.
Calaveras perhaps let Orestimba stay around a little longer than it would have liked in the third set, but kills from Brotherton, Saiers, Auld, senior Muriel Strange, Wyllie and Remus, along with Orestimba miscues, propelled Calaveras to the 25-19 win that sent Orestimba home and sent Calaveras to the second round.
Calaveras senior Keelie Koepp had 21 serve receptions, four aces and 12 digs; Brotherton had six kills and four aces; Saiers had 19 assists and six kills; Strange had five kills and four blocks; Remus recorded a team-high nine kills; and Wyllie had five kills and was a perfect 9 for 9 in attacks.
Calaveras’ section title journey will continue Thursday as No. 6 Woodland Christian will make its way to San Andreas. Woodland Christian knocked off No. 11 Hughson 3-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals finished the season with an overall record of 21-9, while going 13-1 in the Central Valley California League. Wyllie knows her team can’t take any squad in the playoffs lightly and won’t be doing so with Woodland Christian.
“Since we are such a high seed, everyone is out to get us,” she said. “If we keep pushing hard like we have been, we should be fine.”
Koepp added, “Obviously, the further you go along, the better teams you get, but we are going to be us. We are going to play hard and be scrappy and hopefully, when the night is over on Thursday, we’ll be in the same situation and moving forward.”
No. 3 Calaveras vs. No. 6 Woodland Christian will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The winner will play in the semifinal game on Nov. 5.