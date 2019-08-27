Bullfrogs begin the year 1-1 on the links

Bret Harte lost to Ripon Tuesday afternoon in Ripon.

After the first two matches of the year, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team sits with an even record of 1-1. The Bullfrogs began the season by defeating Waterford, only to lose to Ripon the following afternoon.

On Monday, Bret Harte held on to a four-stroke victory over Waterford. In the 211-215 victory, the Bullfrogs were led by senior Emma Canepa, who earned medalist honors by shooting a 39. Sophia Ruff carded a 48, Mackenzie Carroll shot a 57 and Cheyenne Canton and Carly Hickman each finished the day with a 67.

On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs couldn’t stick with a talented Ripon squad, who beat Bret Harte 147-218 at Jack Tone Golf Course in Ripon. Canepa shot a 41, followed by Hickman’s 55. Ruff and Carroll each shot a 61, while Caroline Krpan carded a 65 and Makenna Robertson finished the afternoon with a 66.

“They did a great job,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “All of the girls are improving and to start the season with a win was a nice reward for all of their hard work. They are really having a good time and learning with every match. There’s nothing but good things to come.”

Bret Harte (1-1) hosts Summerville Thursday and then Sonora on Sept. 3. Both matches will be played at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

