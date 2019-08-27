Bullfrogs begin the year 1-1 on the links

After the first two matches of the year, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team sits with an even record of 1-1. The Bullfrogs began the season by defeating Waterford, only to lose to Ripon the following afternoon.
On Monday, Bret Harte held on to a four-stroke victory over Waterford. In the 211-215 victory, the Bullfrogs were led by senior Emma Canepa, who earned medalist honors by shooting a 39. Sophia Ruff carded a 48, Mackenzie Carroll shot a 57 and Cheyenne Canton and Carly Hickman each finished the day with a 67.
On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs couldn’t stick with a talented Ripon squad, who beat Bret Harte 147-218 at Jack Tone Golf Course in Ripon. Canepa shot a 41, followed by Hickman’s 55. Ruff and Carroll each shot a 61, while Caroline Krpan carded a 65 and Makenna Robertson finished the afternoon with a 66.
“They did a great job,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “All of the girls are improving and to start the season with a win was a nice reward for all of their hard work. They are really having a good time and learning with every match. There’s nothing but good things to come.”
Bret Harte (1-1) hosts Summerville Thursday and then Sonora on Sept. 3. Both matches will be played at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.