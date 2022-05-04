MACTA holds inaugural Spring Tennis Carnival 2022 in Murphys

The Murphys Area Community Tennis Association (MACTA) celebrated the end of the unseasonable weather system with their first annual Spring Tennis Carnival 2022. MACTA was established in 2010 with the mission statement to grow and develop the game of tennis in Murphys and the surrounding area.
Mother Nature supplied the weather and Murphys extraordinary public tennis facility, Wintercreek, was the venue. Players from around the tri-county area played two flights of men’s and women’s doubles on April 23 and 24.
The event was a fundraiser to provide ongoing improvements and maintenance of the courts and surrounding picnic area. It was a hugely successful two-day event.
Annie Milberg, of Sonora, and Gini Asai, of Twain Harte, were the women’s top flight winners, while Suki Tutthill, of Murphys, and Lyn Epstein, of Sonora, were the second flight winners. The men’s top flight winners were John Burger, of Murphys, and Doug Gilbert, of Murphys, while Josh Brocket, of Sonora, and Frank Sanfilippo, of Sonora, were the second flight winners.
Through the vision and leadership of MACTA’s two former presidents, David Bowman and Tom Eising, and the current president, the tireless Mary Devany, tremendous goals have been accomplished. The Murphys public courts were completely refurbished and continue to be resurfaced on a four-year schedule. Annual scholarships have been provided to both male and female student athletes at Bret Harte High School. Professionally directed free junior clinics have taken place annually. Member appreciation days and semi-annual tournaments add to the fulfillment of the MACTA membership.
For membership or donation information, please visit the MACTA website: https://sites.google.com/view/murphysacta/home.