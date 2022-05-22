Calaveras is held scoreless in section championship loss to Hilmar

STOCKTON – Mike Koepp has become very good at giving a speech that he hates to deliver. For the fourth time in a row, the Calaveras High School softball coach has had to talk to his team while their opponents celebrate on the other side of the diamond after clinching a section championship.
Calaveras lost in the section championship game in 2017, 2018 and 2019. And now, after there were no playoffs in 2020 or 2021, Calaveras once again reached the biggest game of the year and once again, watched as another team celebrated with the coveted blue banner.
Calaveras’ 2022 championship dreams were dashed, as the No. 1 team in the brackets lost to No. 3 Hilmar 8-0 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title game on Saturday at San Joaquin Delta College.
“You want it for your seniors most importantly,” Koepp said about what hurts the most about losing another section championship game. “You want it for the effort that we require and ask of them, and they put forth. It’s just a bummer that one game determines your season. You can’t take anything away from Hilmar because they obviously came in and played the game well. We did some really good things and then there were two innings where they scored some runs. We just didn’t hit today, and you have to tip your cap to their pitcher.”
Calaveras entered the playoffs having scored 311 runs for an average of nearly 12 runs per game. So, to be shut out for only the first time since April 2018 was a big blow to the powerful Calaveras lineup.
“I don’t think she (Hilmar’s starting pitcher Jenna Gomes) was fooling us,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said. “I think we were just trying to do too much. We were making contact and I thought for sure that we were going to score, but we just never did. That’s something that I just didn’t expect, no matter what the outcome was.”
For the first three innings of the championship game, neither team touched home. Calaveras looked as if it would strike first in the bottom of the opening frame, as Clark reached with a bunt and promptly stole second. Clark advanced to third on an out but was left stranded 60-feet away from home.
Calaveras seemed like it would score in the bottom of the third. Sophomore Paige Johnston led off with a single to center field and with one out, junior Bailie Clark also singled to center, which put two runners on. Both runners advanced one base on an infield ground out, but that’s as far as they got and the inning ended without a run scoring.
“I don’t know what it was,” Madison Clark said. “Usually, you can kind of feel it when you are having an off day, but we went out in the first inning and Macy (Villegas) pitched a heck of an inning and we were making contact with the pitcher, and I just thought for sure that our bats would come and that our defense was doing pretty good. I thought we were there, and I just don’t really know what happened.”
Hilmar scored two of its eight runs in the top of the fourth and both runs scored with two outs. Hilmar got a single to begin the inning, but junior pitcher Macy Villegas got two quick outs and was on track to pitch another scoreless inning. But back-to-back singles gave Hilmar a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Calaveras put two runners on with a walk from senior Camryn Harvey and a single from Bailie Clark. But with two away, the runners were once again unable to score, and Calaveras still trailed by two.
The wheels fell off in the top of the sixth. Hilmar recorded four hits and four walks, which resulted in scoring six runs. With six outs remaining, Calaveras tried to mount a late comeback and got back-to-back hits with one out in the bottom of the sixth. But a fly out and a strike out kept Calaveras off the board.
“That speaks volumes to their pitcher,” Koepp said. “She didn’t miss spots very much and she didn’t make mistakes and we are very good at hitting mistakes. We had a lot of weak contact today. I just don’t think that we put together good enough at-bats constantly and not because of lack of work or lack of effort, but sometimes you just don’t do it.”
Calaveras hoped for a miracle comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but a double play for the final two outs of the game ended all hope.
Bailie Clark went 2 for 4; Madison Clark went 1 for 3 and stole a base; Emily Johnson went 1 for 3; Brooke Nordahl went 1 for 3; and Johnston went 2 for 3 with a double. Villegas took the loss in the circle and finished her junior year with a record of 16-5.
The section championship game is the final Calaveras softball game for the senior group of Emily Johnson, Camryn Harvey and Madison Clark. Clark reached the section championship game as a freshman and also reached the section championship game in March as part of Calaveras’ girls’ basketball team. The talented multi-sport athlete has her Calaveras career come to a close without being able to be a part of a section championship team.
“This just absolutely sucks,” she said. “There is no saying, ‘Oh, at least we made it this far,’ or, ‘Oh, I got a runner-up patch.’ It just sucks, especially going 0-3.”