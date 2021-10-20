A trip to Sutter Creek concludes with Calaveras topping Amador

SUTTER CREEK – For the last time in 2021, Calaveras took a bus to take on a Mother Lode League squad. In the final road game of the regular season, Calaveras got back on its bus and headed home with a 3-0 win over the Amador Buffaloes.
Calaveras beat Amador 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13 Tuesday night in Sutter Creek. Calaveras has played well away from its home floor and the 3-0 win was a prime example. With the regular season ending soon, first-year head coach Rebecca Conley knew how important it was to have a good win with the playoffs right around the corner.
“They played well,” Conley said. “We are working more on crossing plays and executing free balls and they did well trying new things that we’ve been working on this week, so I’m proud of them for implementing them.”
After taking the opening set 25-17, Calaveras had trouble finding its groove early in the second set. Amador took advantage of some early Calaveras mistakes and built a 6-4 lead. However, Calaveras battled back with kills from senior Madison Clark, two serving aces from senior Sydney Remus and a powerful kill from senior Karah Auld and with the help of Amador miscues, Calaveras led 13-7. Despite the slow start to the second set, Calaveras won 25-16.
Even though Calaveras took the first two sets, junior Bailie Clark could feel that her team was just slightly off and perhaps their opponent had something to do with it.
“Yes, it felt a little off tonight,” Clark said. “We are a faster team and they are a slower team and we kind of played down to their level. But yeah, we were a little flat.”
In the third set, Amador stuck with Calaveras and everything was knotted up at 8-8. With the set tied, Calaveras went on a 6-0 run, which turned out to be all the separation it would need. Calaveras took the third and final set 25-13.
Kyra Saiers had six assists, two aces and one dig; Remus had one kill, five aces and two digs; senior Sierra Lowry had six kills and one block; Madison Clark had four kills, three digs and one block; Auld had six kills, one ace and one block; Bailie Clark had two kills, one ace and two digs; Madyson Bernasconi had three kills and one dig; and Maya Miller had three kills.
With Amador out of the way, every match the rest of the way for Calaveras has major implications. On Thursday, Calaveras hosts Bret Harte, who has topped the San Andreas squad twice already this season.
“I know they are definitely hungry for a win, especially how tight we’ve been against Sonora and Bret Harte when we’ve played them,” Conley said. “It’ll also be their senior night, so there’s that little extra added pressure and I know they want to execute.”
County bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the line Thursday. Calaveras is currently battling for the best playoff seeing it can get and a win could perhaps give the team a home playoff game in the first round. A loss, however, could force Calaveras to play on the road and there’s nothing Calaveras would enjoy more than having the hometown advantage for its opening playoff game.
“It does add some added pressure, but we just need to go out there and play how we know how to play,” Bailie Clark said. “We need to play as a team and go out there with a lot of fire just like we did against Sonora and I think we’ve got a chance against Bret Harte.”
Calaveras hosts Bret Harte at 6 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.