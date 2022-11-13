Columbia picks up an 87-80 road victory over Cosumnes River

After suffering its first loss of the season a week prior, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers got back into the win column with an 87-80 victory over Cosumnes River in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.
Columbia jumped out to a 43-36 lead at halftime and both teams scored 44 points in the final 20 minutes. The win bumps Columbia’s overall record to 3-1 after four games.
“Tonight was our most complete game of the four,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “I thought we executed really well for the most part. We got a little bit better tonight.”
Aurrion Harris led the Jumpers with 16 points and he also had five rebounds and three steals; Kobe Nunes had 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals; Caleb Chiang had nine points, one rebound, two assists and one steal; Daniel Rico had 14 points, eight rebounds and one steal; Marques Sales II had nine points, eight boards and one assist; Kai Jordan scored five points and had four rebounds, two assists and one steal; Brennen Whyte had six points; Jordan Worthy scored five points, had two rebounds, one assist and one block; and Parker Tuttle had 13 points and four rebounds.
Columbia will return to the court on Nov. 15 to take on Modesto Junior College at 7 p.m. in Modesto.
