Columbia picks up an 87-80 road victory over Cosumnes River
After suffering its first loss of the season a week prior, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers got back into the win column with an 87-80 victory over Cosumnes River in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.

Columbia jumped out to a 43-36 lead at halftime and both teams scored 44 points in the final 20 minutes. The win bumps Columbia’s overall record to 3-1 after four games.

