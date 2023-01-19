Nordahl is ready to play at Southern Oregon University

Because Brooke Nordahl has grown up playing softball, she doesn’t have a fear of failure.
Softball is a sport where if a player fails to reach base seven out of 10 times, that player is still considered a very good hitter. So, with nearly 10 years of softball experience behind her, Nordahl isn’t worried about failure when she rounds the next base of her softball career.
After Nordahl graduates from Calaveras High School in the spring, she will attend Southern Oregon University and will be a member of the Raider softball team. Nordahl is aware that life on the college diamond will be difficult, but she knows that failure is just another aspect of the game.
“I just love the game and the competitiveness of it,” Nordahl said. “Softball is a hard sport because you fail more often than you succeed, so it really challenges you mentally. Sometimes it’s really hard when you fail, but you have to overcome it and know that it is just a part of the game.”
Nordahl has had an outstanding softball career at Calaveras. In 48 career games, she is hitting .370 with 57 runs scored, 54 hits, 61 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, eight home runs, has drawn 20 walks, has an on-base percentage of 1.079 and has stolen 18 bags. Nordahl is a two-time Mother Lode League all-league player and is a reliable shortstop.
Nordahl’s high school softball life was cut short during her freshman year. After playing in only nine games in the spring of 2020, the season was canceled because of COVID-19. With no idea on when she’d be back on the field, Nordahl did her best to stay in playing shape while at home.
“It sucked not knowing when the next time I would be able to step back on the field would be,” Nordahl said. “I took that time to practice at home and to get better.”
After playing in a shortened 15-game season during her sophomore year, Nordahl made up for lost time by having an outstanding junior season. After a slow start to the year at the plate, Nordahl got hot once the Mother Lode League season began and she didn’t cool off the rest of the year. In 2022, Nordahl hit .361 with 28 runs scored, 26 hits, 38 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and seven home runs.
“I had been struggling with my bat and then once I was able to see the ball really well, that gave me more confidence and it helped me out a lot,” Nordahl said.
Nordahl and Calaveras made it to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, only to fall to Hilmar with the blue banner on the line.
Following the section championship loss to Hilmar, Nordahl set her sights on finding a softball home after her time at Calaveras. In September, she took the five-and-a-half-hour trip from Calaveras High School to Ashland, the home of Southern Oregon University. It didn’t take long for Nordahl to come to the conclusion that she had found her new home.
“I wanted to get out of California and go somewhere out of state,” Nordahl said. “I was also looking for a great program with great coaches. I visited in September, and I fell in love with the views and the mountains. Then, I practiced with the team, and I felt a part of the family. The coach (Jessica Pistole) has a really competitive mindset and I just love everything about the school and the program.”
Before Nordahl can get back on the softball field and try to lead the Red Hawks to another Mother Lode League championship and possibly a return trip to the section title game, she needs to wrap up her basketball career. Nordahl is an all-league basketball player and just like in softball, has only played on the varsity level.
For some, making the decision between playing softball and basketball in college would be a difficult one. Not for Nordahl. She decided a long time ago that softball would be her ticket to the next level.
“I’ve always known that softball is what I wanted to go to college for,” Nordahl said. “I just love the game of softball more than basketball. Basketball is still fun, and I enjoy it, but I’ve grown up playing softball and that’s what I love doing.”
While Nordahl has a deep love for softball, she isn’t worried about the basketball season running long. As a junior, Calaveras’ girls’ basketball team had one of its most successful seasons in history and the historic run overlapped into the beginning of softball. Should Calaveras again have another long basketball season, Nordahl isn’t going to fret, because she knows that the diamond will be waiting for her.
“It’s always in my head to get some BP (batting practice) in, but during basketball season, my main focus is basketball,” Nordahl said. “I always know that in a few months, I’ll be playing softball again and now I’ll play softball in college. My next four years will be playing softball, so I’m going to enjoy playing basketball while I can.”
Regardless of when Nordahl begins her senior year on the softball field, she will have one less thing to worry about and that’s where she will play in college.
“It’s a relief,” Nordahl said. “I can now relax and enjoy the game and just go in there with confidence.”
Nordahl, who wants to one day be an ultrasound technician, is looking forward to her final year as a Calaveras softball player. And while she knows that there will be failure along the way, she plans on making the most of her time on the Calaveras diamond.
“I want to stay undefeated in league and then try to go as far as we can and get back to the section championship game and win,” she said.