On the trail to Oregon

Nordahl is ready to play at Southern Oregon University

'I just love everything about the school and the program' – Brooke Nordahl

Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl is a four-year varsity softball player. 

Because Brooke Nordahl has grown up playing softball, she doesn’t have a fear of failure.

Softball is a sport where if a player fails to reach base seven out of 10 times, that player is still considered a very good hitter. So, with nearly 10 years of softball experience behind her, Nordahl isn’t worried about failure when she rounds the next base of her softball career.

Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl will play college softball at SOU next spring.
Calaveras' Brooke Nordahl will play softball at Southern Oregon University. 
