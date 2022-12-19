No. 4-ranked Columbia wins its 28th consecutive home non-conference game in a row

It is pretty rare for members of the Columbia College basketball team to get a day off. And when it comes to getting two days off in a row, especially in the middle of the season, well, that’s nearly unheard of.
So, when Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt told his players that they were getting five days off from Dec. 9-14, the Claim Jumper players knew there had to be a very good reason for the vacation.
With the end of the semester approaching, Hoyt wanted to make sure that his players were all caught up in the classroom. And with 10 days off between games, some time away from the court wouldn't kill the momentum that the team had acquired.
“Some guys needed to get caught up on stuff, so instead of them coming in here for two hours and playing; we are not going to make an appreciable difference in our play in those days, but you can make an appreciable difference in your grades,” Hoyt said. “But we had a really good practice yesterday for like 70 minutes and we felt good going into today. I’m sure their legs felt a little better with the rest.”
After taking five days off, the Claim Jumpers were fresh and ready to get back on the court. And with fresh legs and not having to worry about work inside of the classroom until January, the Jumpers knocked off Gavilan 85-58 in a matinee matchup on Monday afternoon at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“The rest gave us time to get our minds right and to focus on the next day and it also helped that it was finals week,” Columbia freshman Marques Sales said. “But it gave us time to reflect and get our bodies right so we can come out here tonight and take care of business. With these guys, we eat, sleep and drink basketball. I know the guys missed it and I did, too.”
A few hours after Columbia’s 27-point victory over Gavilan, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) released its new rankings. Columbia jumped five spots from where it previously was at No. 9 in California, up to No. 4. Only ahead of Columbia in the rankings is Fullerton and San Francisco (who are tied at No. 1) and West Valley. Gavilan is ranked No. 23.
The Jumpers looked like one of the top teams in California on Monday. Led by its defense, Columbia held Gavilan to just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes of play.
“That’s a part of our identity,” Sales said. “We really emphasize the defensive part of the game. We really get a lot of our points from the defensive end.”
With 9:52 to play in the first half, the Jumpers led 20-15 and then put some major separation on the scoreboard by going on a 13-2 run. Columbia ended the first half with a strong 37-21 lead.
Columbia scored 48 points in the second half and 22 of those came from the free throw line. The Jumpers spent the majority of the second half at the charity stripe and they were able to capitalize on their free shots. Columbia went 22 for 26 from the line in the second half and ended the night 31 for 39.
The Jumpers are typically one of the top 3-point shooting teams around, but against Gavilan, they only made four shots from behind the arc. Aside from scoring 31 points from the free throw line, Columbia dominated in the paint, so shots from downtown weren’t needed. Sales scored 14 points in the paint and added seven more from the free throw line.
“That’s part of coaches' game plan,” Sales said about getting the ball down low. “If we see a mismatch or a chance for me to get it going, that means that I need to execute and get the ball in the basket.”
Columbia outscored Gavilan 48-37 in the second half for the 85-58 victory. And while Columbia seemed to have no trouble knocking off one of the top 30 teams in California, Hoyt remarked, “There’s no such thing as an easy win.”
Sales led Columbia with 21 points; Keshawn Hall scored 14; Kobe Nunes scored 11; Aurrion Harris scored four; Caleb Chiang scored 10; Kai Jordan added two points; sophomore Daniel Rico scored eight; Jordan Worthy scored six; Jacob Cassaretto scored three; and Parker Tuttle scored six.
The Jumpers have not lost a home non-conference preseason game since Dec. 30, 2016. During that stretch, Columbia is 28-0 at Oak Pavilion.
Columbia (12-1) will return to the hardwood on Dec. 30 to take on Contra Costa on the road. Columbia and Contra Costa already met once this season during a tournament and the Jumpers picked up an 80-74 overtime victory. The Jumpers begin Central Valley Conference play on Jan. 4 at Sequoias and will have their first home conference game on Jan. 7 against West Hills Coalinga.
“We are just taking it one game at a time and are just looking at whoever is in front of us,” Sales said. “We aren’t looking ahead at conference play or the playoffs. We are just looking at the next game.”