Calaveras football fans can purchase tickets to Friday's game

For the first time all year, it won’t be just parents and immediate family members who will be able to watch Calaveras High School play football. When Calaveras takes on the Argonaut Mustangs at 7 p.m., Friday night in Jackson, fans who purchased a ticket ahead of time will be able to watch the game.
Friday will be Argonaut’s senior night and a total of 14 football players and cheerleaders will be honored before the game. The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude nearly to 15 minutes later.
Gates to the field will open at 5:30 p.m., which include the drive-in gate and the pedestrian gate. There will be no charge for parking.
All Mother Lode League football passes will be honored, but Argonaut is also selling 100 extra tickets to any Calaveras fans who do not have a league pass. The tickets can be purchased for $5.
Tickets to the game will go on sale at 7 a.m., Wednesday and will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a service charged by the ticket company and tickets will not be available to be purchased at the game.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/calaveras-football-fans-admssion-argonaut-vs-calaveras-tickets-148274116875 or copy the link.