Déjà vu: Red Hawks remain plagued by injuries
For the second game in a row, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to complete a full 80-minute contest.

With less than 15 minutes to play against the Union Mine Diamondbacks, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson made the decision to pull his players from the field and end the game early. Even though the game was not completed, Calaveras took the 2-0 loss to Union Mine on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

