Déjà vu: Red Hawks remain plagued by injuries

For the second game in a row, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to complete a full 80-minute contest.
With less than 15 minutes to play against the Union Mine Diamondbacks, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson made the decision to pull his players from the field and end the game early. Even though the game was not completed, Calaveras took the 2-0 loss to Union Mine on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
With an already thin roster, Simpson watched two of his starters leave the game with lower body injuries and after seeing the severity of those injuries, he made the decision to not risk the health and safety of any more of his players. And even though the injuries occurred on non-dirty plays, Simpson didn’t want to have another player go down when he had the chance to end the game.
“I really don’t think there was any bad play on their (Union Mine) part,” Simpson said. “Unfortunately, I think it was bad luck and it was 100% that I needed to look out for the safety of my team. We’ve been bitten by the bad luck bug this season. Tensions were also getting tight and the last thing that I wanted after seeing two of our girls go down with emotions high on the field was anything bad to come out of this in addition to the two injuries that we’ve already dealt with.”
Before the second injury occurred in the second half, the play on the field between Union Mine and the Red Hawks was starting to intensify. Simpson could tell that some of his players were starting to react to the physical play and he didn’t want to see the game take a turn for the worse.
“I do know these girls and I know that some of them, like me, run hot and it was starting to happen,” Simpson said. “Girls were getting warned and whether they see it the same way I do, it was definitely a concern of whether or not they were going to go out and take their emotions out on the other team.”
The game remained tied at 0-0 for the first 9:45 of the night until Union Mine scored its first goal. The Diamondbacks added their second goal nearly three minutes later. No other goals were scored the rest of the evening.
With time winding down in the first half, Calaveras suffered its first major blow of the game. Junior Giavana Minatre, who is also Calaveras’ leading goal scorer, went down with an injury and didn’t return. At halftime, Simpson knew that he had to do his best to keep his team focused after one of their friends and teammates suffered a tough injury.
“That’s a huge challenge,” Simpson said. “They are worried about a friend who got hurt and it’s a huge distraction for them. My biggest challenge was making sure that they were focused and ready to come back and play the game.”
After not playing on Union Mine’s side of the field for much of the opening 40 minutes, the Red Hawks were more aggressive in the second half but were unable to put the ball into the back of the net.
Late in the second half, Calaveras’ second injury took place. As junior Daniela Meza was being helped off the field, Simpson made the decision to call the game and take the 2-0 loss.
Calaveras (1-5-2) has two more preseason games before league play starts in January. The Red Hawks will take on McNair on Wednesday and then Bradshaw Christian on Friday. Both of those games will be played on the road.
Simpson hopes that after these next two games are complete that the time off before the start of Mother Lode League play will give his players a chance to heal up and return to the field healthy and ready to go.
“I almost wish the break would have come a week sooner,” Simpson said. “We are definitely going to need this big, long break before league to get healed and get our heads back on and focused on soccer. It’s definitely needed.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.