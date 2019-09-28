Bullfrogs unable to celebrate on homecoming night

In the final game of the preseason, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs welcomed the Linden Lions to Dorroh Field on homecoming night. Excitement was in the air and the stands were as full as they have been all season. The stage was set for an underdog team of ironmen to come out of the preseason with a winning record.
Unfortunately, to the disappointment of most in the crowd, the Lions lined up in victory formation for the final two plays of the game, which sealed a 43-27 defeat for the Bullfrogs and dropped them to 2-3 on the season.
For the Bullfrogs, the night started on mostly uneasy footing and in the end, it was a game of haymakers. The opening kickoff was mishandled by Bret Harte and it forced the offense to begin the drive on its own 10-yard line. On first down, junior running back Tyler Cabral was stymied at the line of scrimmage, which was followed by another run on second down that was wiped out by a penalty. Quarterback Kenny Scott connected with slot back Cole Sperry for a 6-yard gain on the replayed down.
Disaster struck on third down when the option pitch from Scott was mishandled and the ball rolled into the end zone. The Bullfrogs made the recovery to prevent a Linden touchdown, but gave up a safety and trailed 2-0.
With the ball on their own 40-yard line, the Lions did what they do best and that’s go to the air. Knowing Linden wanted to throw, Bret Harte put pressure on the quarterback and began the drive with a sack. Second down was even less kind to Linden, as Bret Harte senior Cole Sperry recorded his first interception of the season.
“I saw the receiver run over the middle and the ball got tipped up,” Sperry said. “It stayed up in the air for a while and it gave me time to get underneath it. I was in the right place at the right time.”
Unlike the first drive, the Bullfrogs began their second drive with great field position starting at the Linden 40-yard line. First down saw Cabral slice through the Linden defense for a 13-yard gain, followed by Scott with a 2-yard rush. Sperry was next with an opportunity to run the ball, setting up a third down and 5 yards to go on the Linden 22-yard line. Scott took the snap and rolled to his left while looking for a receiver, but there were no open windows and the pass was incomplete. On fourth down, Bret Harte’s interim head coach Kelly Osborn went to his standout kicker Emanuel Nava for a field goal. However, the snap was not ideal and the kick was blocked.
Linden then took over on their own 21-yard line. On the third play of the drive and facing a third-and-16, Linden’s quarterback connected with a running back in the flat for a 29-yard gain. This was followed by a false start and then a deep pass to the left along the sideline, which ended up being a 61-yard touchdown pass.
“Well, the main focus we were trying to do was counter their quarterback because he is a fantastic athlete, elusive runner, and he’s slick,” Osborn said. “We needed to do a better job with the pass rush. We were a little hesitant and that one second can be the difference between a sack and a completion.”
After falling to a 9-0 deficit early, the Bullfrogs came back with a vengeance. Seven plays into their third offensive drive, Scott broke the huddle on a fourth-and-10 from the Linden 30. Scott tossed to Cabral in the backfield, who then pulled it down and lofted a 30-yard touchdown pass to Teyler Pullin for Bret Harte’s first score of the night. After a successful PAT, the score was 9-7 in favor of Linden.
The use of a gadget play to generate points was a gutsy call by the offensive coordinator, according to Osborn.
“Jeff Scott, our offensive coordinator, and Greg Cox, our defensive coordinator, are doing a great job and they are fine coaches. Jeff looked at me and said, ‘I’m going for the home run on this,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it.’”
From the very beginning, the game seemed to hinge on big plays. The first play of the next Linden drive was a 41-yard touchdown run. That was followed by a punt from Bret Harte, which led to a 57-yard Linden touchdown run a mere four plays later. Down 22-7 with 11:47 left in the second quarter, the Bullfrogs began an eight-play drive that ended with a Scott touchdown pass to senior tight end Adam Ange to bring the score to 22-15.
“I rolled out to the left and saw Adam and he was covered, so I started signaling for him to go up field into the end zone,” Scott said. “I saw a chance to get him the ball and he made a great play.”
The second half was when the explosiveness of the Linden attack became an issue and the missed tackles allowed what should have been short runs, to turn into long ones.
“We did not tackle well,” Osborn stated matter of factly. “Overall, we didn’t play well, we shot ourselves in the foot, and with their talent, they exploited the mistakes.”
Bret Harte was able to cut the Linden lead to 29-21 after Ange forced a fumble which was recovered by Cabral and returned for a touchdown. Cabral has now scored a touchdown as a thrower, a runner, a kick returner and a defender. But the Bullfrogs could not get any closer, as Linden scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass, a 45-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard interception.
With 1:27 left on the game clock, Scott snuck himself between his center and guard for the final score of the game. This score brought the Bullfrogs back to within two scores, but all Linden had to do was let the onside kick roll out of bounds and kneel twice.
This intense back-and-forth affair was a highlight reel of big plays and dynamic performances. On homecoming night, the Bullfrogs put on a show for the hometown fans, even if they did not come away with a victory.
Next week is the beginning of Mother Lode League play and the Amador Buffaloes (5-0) come to Dorroh Field with a significant amount of confidence. If the Bullfrogs can be the early spoiler and put a damper on Amador’s goal of a league title, it would be a great way to ignite the second half of the season.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte lost to Linden 28-0.