Bullfrogs don’t lack experience on the links

In 2019, Bret Harte head girls’ golf coach Diane Winsby had a very young team. Aside from one senior, the Bullfrogs had a roster made up of nothing but underclassmen. Bret Harte finished that season with a Valley Foothill League record of 7-9.
The overall record didn’t bother Winsby, as she knew that in a couple of years, that young team would blossom into a powerful squad. In the short 2021 spring season, the Bullfrogs grew up a little bit more and finished the year 6-2.
Now, two years removed from when Winsby felt her team would really be one to watch out for, the Bullfrogs are primed and ready to make a splash in league play.
“The six that we had two years ago are really coming together as a group,” Winsby said Monday afternoon during practice at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. “The girls who have been around for a couple of years have really started to come into their own. Some of the ones who weren’t really the big stars in the beginning, are now starting to really learn and really want to learn and they are doing a great job.”
The one thing that Bret Harte isn’t lacking in 2021 is bodies. Winsby has 13 players on her roster and, for the first time in her Bret Harte coaching career, she’s going to have to juggle playing time and make sure that a player doesn’t go a week or two without competition.
“One nice thing about having 13 girls is that we can mix them up,” Winsby said. “If someone is a little tired and they want to skip a match, they’ll be able to skip a match. My girls have always been really good at saying, ‘I don’t feel really comfortable playing tomorrow, can someone else play?’ We’ll have the capability to do that, and I don’t think anybody is going to get burned out.”
One key returner to the links is junior Carly Hickman, who took over as Bret Harte’s No. 1 golfer during the spring season. Winsby is excited to see what Hickman will be able to accomplish this upcoming year.
“She’s strong, she’s got the groove, the knowledge and the swing,” Winsby said. “I’m looking for big things from her.”
Another returning player is sophomore Ella Bach. Heading into her freshman year, Bach had her mind set on playing volleyball. However, with the uncertainty of having an actual volleyball season because of COVID-19, Bach decided to play golf, a sport she had never played before.
And now, with volleyball and golf taking place at the same time, Bach made the call to hit the links rather than the court.
“I honestly went into it open minded and I thought, ‘Hey, if I really, really enjoy this, then I’ll want to continue playing all four years,’” Bach said about playing during her freshman season. “It was definitely a hard decision because I grew up playing volleyball. But I think what motivated me to stick with golf was that I made a connection with the girls on the team.”
For Winsby to see not only 13 players on her roster, but new faces who want to learn how to play golf and enjoy coming out every day, means more to her than any victory ever could.
“I can’t tell you how much that means to me,” Winsby said. “To go from scraping to find girls to play, to now having 13 girls on the team who want to be here and who are excited to play, as a coach, you can’t ask for more. They are happy to be out here and they are having fun. I couldn’t be happier, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
And although she hasn’t played a full season of golf, Bach already feels more comfortable than she did during the spring season.
“I feel 10-times better,” Bach said. “I went into it last year with no experience at all. I had some help along the way from my father and the girls and they all encouraged me, and that helped me to stay motivated.”
The Bullfrogs have their sights set on a VFL championship, but Winsby feels that the two teams that may stand in the way are Argonaut and Ripon. Argonaut is the only team that handed Bret Harte losses in the spring season, and the Bullfrogs have not faced Ripon since 2019—the same year that Ripon went undefeated as league champions.
“I’m thinking that Argonaut and Ripon are going to be the two toughest schools, and they’ve got quality girls on their teams,” Winsby said. “What we did with Argonaut in our second match, with the way we were able to improve so much, shows me that the girls have the will and they want to do their best.”
Bret Harte opens its season Aug. 24 on the road against Argonaut and will have its first home match Aug. 26 against Sonora at Greenhorn Creek. All matches begin at 3 p.m. The 2021 Bullfrog golf team is: Ella Bach, Clare Buteau, MacKenzie Carroll, Camryn Collins, Carly Hickman, Trinity Kekai-Acedo, Magdalen Kristoff, Caroline Krpan, Makenna Robertson, Sophia Ruff, Ava Scott, Megan Scott and Kali Smith.