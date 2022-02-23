Bret Harte's Schultz and Calaveras' Grant earn MLL's co-Most Outstanding Offensive Player award

Kara Schultz and Montana Grant have quite a few things in common. They both are senior leaders on their respective squads. They both have an overwhelming desire to be the best player on the soccer field. And they are both two of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the Mother Lode League.
And one final thing that Bret Harte’s Schultz and Calaveras’ Grant have in common is they were both selected as the co-Most Outstanding Offensive Players of the Mother Lode League.
“It’s humbling,” Schultz said. “It’s super exciting. I definitely wasn’t expecting this, let alone sharing the award with Montana, who is incredible at soccer. It’s a really good feeling for me.”
Grant added, “It feels really good to get this kind of award. I’ve been on varsity all four years and I don’t remember any of my other teammates getting this award. So, getting it during my senior year is pretty cool.”
Grant leads the way
When it comes to playing high school soccer, Grant only knows the varsity level. As a four-year varsity starter, Grant grew from being another piece of the machine, to being the main attraction. By the time Grant got to her senior season, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson knew that he not only had one of the most talented players in the league, but also one of the smartest.
“Montana, like so many of the girls this season, was amazing to coach,” Simpson said. “In addition to her skill, her soccer IQ is outstanding. With her it was more of a mutual discussion of what we could fine tune on the field than me directing her on what to do. There were many times in our huddles when I would go to say something, and she would take the words out of my mouth.”
During her junior year, Grant and her Calaveras teammates had issues putting the ball into the back of the net, which is why the team lost more than it won. Heading into her senior year, Grant was determined to have better offensive performances.
“Last year was kind of rough for everyone on the offensive side,” Grant said. “I felt that this year we dialed it in and got it to where we were able to put the ball into the back of the net, more than just once or twice a game.”
Grant didn’t just get hot during her senior season; she was on fire. The senior scored a team-high 19 goals, which included two goals in a 2-0 playoff victory over Gustine.
“Montana is such a dangerous offensive weapon because she can score from anywhere on the field and do it with either foot or her head,” Simpson said. “She’s scored goals right in front of the goal all the way to 20-plus yards out … The other thing that made her so dangerous was her ability to create opportunities for her teammates with her crosses and sly passing. The opposing defenders had to respect her, which opened up opportunities for her teammates to score.”
A turning point of the season came when Calaveras senior Emma Alliende suffered a season-ending knee injury. At the time of her injury, Alliende and Grant were the top two Calaveras scorers. Without Alliende, Simpson saw how Grant stepped up and took on more responsibility on the offensive end.
“When Emma went out with injury, I was definitely worried about losing my second leading scorer on the team,” Simpson said. “The logical side of me said that we had done a pretty good job of spreading the scoring around up to that point, and I knew Sydney (Remus) would find her groove. But the emotional side of me was a little freaked out, so knowing that Montana was confident and in great form was a huge comfort because I knew that she’d give us that needed goal.”
Not only did Grant have a season to remember individually, but she helped lead her team to the best year Calaveras has had in over a decade. Calaveras finished 7-3 in the Mother Lode League, won a home playoff game and got to within one game of playing for a section championship.
“I’m just super glad that we were able to make it to the playoffs and get a playoff win,” Grant said. “That was a huge accomplishment for our team and for me. I was really impressed with how we played this season.”
Finding her shot
As a sophomore, Kara Schultz was a first-team Mother Lode League player. But when COVID-19 took over, Schultz opted not to play in the shortened 2021 spring season. She returned to the field for her senior year and quickly became a team leader once again.
As a sophomore, Schultz had no problem scoring goals. But during the preseason and early portions of the Mother Lode League season, she was unable to put the ball into the back of the net. As each game went by and Schultz was held scoreless, the frustration began to mount inside of her.
“It was very frustrating,” Schultz said. “It’s almost like I was letting my team down. For example, I missed a couple of PKs (penalty kicks) here and there and it was definitely difficult and it’s a lot of pressure. I did feel that I was letting my team down.”
Once Schultz scored her first goal midway through the Mother Lode League season, the floodgates were opened. She finished the season with six goals, which included three on the road against Amador and two in the final game of the season against Summerville in Tuolumne.
“At the start of the season, she was honestly not in her normal groove, so we worked on some specific things over Christmas break which ended up turning the whole season around for her mentally,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “It was a mind-over-matter game that ended up turning the whole season around for her, allowing her to capitalize on her full scoring potential. When she puts her mind to it, she is an unstoppable force on the field, leaving even the strongest teams in the league terrified of her shooting ability and speed on the front line. I was thrilled to see Kara be awarded this title and it was completely deserved.”
While Schultz never got to play in a postseason game during her three years at Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs were fighting for a playoff spot into the final week of the season, which is something she is extremely grateful for.
“It felt amazing, especially how we ended the season tying 3-3 with Summerville,” Schultz said. “It was a good feeling and a good way to end things.”