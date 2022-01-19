Strong second half leads to Bullfrogs beating Wildcats

In order for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team to pick up its second Mother Lode League victory, the Bullfrogs had to come from behind to do so.
Bret Harte overcame a 27-14 deficit and figured out a way to beat the Sonora Wildcats 45-40 Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
“It was a tough game that usually in the past they would’ve quit, but they are starting to believe in themselves more and more,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said.
The Wildcats started the evening hot and jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Bret Harte’s only baskets came from junior Aariah Fox and sophomore Chase Silva. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs scored 10 points. Junior CJ DesBouillons drained two 3-point baskets and Fox added four points. Even after scoring 10 points, Bret Harte still trailed the Wildcats 27-14 at the midway point.
In the second half, the Bullfrogs woke up on both offense and defense. After allowing 27 points in the first half, Bret Harte buckled down and only surrendered 13 points in the final 16 minutes. The Bullfrogs scored 14 points in the third quarter, with Fox leading the way with five, senior Jayden DeCosta hit a shot from downtown, Silva scored three points and DesBouillons made another 3-point basket.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 33-28. In the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs outscored the Wildcats 17-7. Sophie Bouma scored four points, DesBouillons made another shot from behind the arc, Silva added three points, and senior Ally Stoy and Fox each scored two points in the final quarter.
Fox led Bret Harte with 13 points; DesBouillons scored 12—which all came from 3-point land; Silva finished with 11 points; Bouma scored four; DeCosta finished with three; and Stoy scored two in the five-point victory.
And although she didn’t score any points, Reid was impressed with the way senior guard Jaycee Davey controlled the game, saying, “Jaycee—the little general—came through and ran the team like she’s capable of doing.”
Reid added, “Everybody participated in the win in their own way. With the team we have, everybody will get a chance to shine in each game, which is good. I am proud of all our girls tonight and they never quit.”
Bret Harte (12-5, 2-1 MLL) will clash with county rival Calaveras at 6 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.