With win over Sonora, Calaveras clinches the MLL championship outright

For the first time since the 2012 season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team are the undisputed champions of the Mother Lode League. Calaveras claimed the Mother Lode League title outright with a 55-28 win over the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora. Calaveras has now won 14 games in a row.
Calaveras began the night by jumping out to a 14-8 lead and then outscoring the Wildcats 17-4 in the second quarter to push its advantage to 31-12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 14 and held Sonora to six. And in the final eight minutes, both teams scored 10 points, but Calaveras walked off the floor with the 27-point victory.
Senior Sierra Lowry scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had one assist; junior Brooke Nordahl had 10 points, four rebounds and one assist; junior Bailie Clark scored nine points, had five rebounds, two assists and collected a team-high four steals; senior Randi Adams scored seven points with four rebounds; junior Laney Koepp had five points and two boards; senior Madison Clark had four points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals; junior Jordynn Peterson scored four points; senior Paytin Curran scored four points and pulled down four boards; and sophomore Izabella Tapia had two points in the win.
Calaveras (23-3, 9-0 MLL) will look to clinch a perfect league season when it takes on Bret Harte at 6 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp. The last time Calaveras finished the league season undefeated was 1986, and that team won the state championship. The last time Calaveras won the Mother Lode League title outright was 10 years ago and the 2012 squad captured a section title.