After starting season 3-0, Bret Harte suffers its first hardwood loss

After winning their first three games of the 2021-22 season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team finally suffered their first loss. Bret Harte was defeated by the Riverbank Bruins 49-42 Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs outscored Riverbank 9-6 in the opening eight minutes. Carston Weidmann, Erik Trent, Noah Adams, Bradey Tutthill and Jaden Stritenberger each scored in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Riverbank began making its shots and scored 19 points, while Bret Harte could only counter with 13. Senior Bullfrog Kenny Scott led the way in the second quarter with six points, while Tutthill added four, Weidmann had two and Cooper Oliver made a free throw.
At halftime, Riverbank had a slim 25-22 lead.
Bret Harte scored two more points than Riverbank in the third quarter, as the Bullfrogs scored 12 and the Bruins had 10. Adams scored five points in the third quarter and Trent followed with four. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte trailed Riverbank 35-34. In the final eight minutes, Riverbank outscored the Bullfrogs 14-8 for the seven-point victory.
Weidmann led Bret Harte with 10 points; Scott scored nine; Adams scored seven; Tutthill and Trent each scored six; Stritenberger finished with three points; and Oliver had one point.
The Bullfrogs (3-1) will next take part in the Bret Harte Boys’ Varsity Basketball Tournament, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Angels Camp. Bret Harte, Mariposa, Foresthill, Del Campo, Summerville, Big Valley Christian, Union Mine and Delhi will all compete in the three-day tournament.
Bret Harte begins its own tournament by hosting Delhi at 8 p.m., Thursday. If the Bullfrogs win, they will take on the winner of Big Valley Christian and Union Mine Friday at 8 p.m. If they lose, they’ll take on the loser of Big Valley Christian and Union Mine Friday at 5 p.m.