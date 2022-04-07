The Mother Lode League standings get tighter after Bret Harte's loss to Sonora

After capturing perhaps its biggest win of the year by knocking off Argonaut, the Bret Harte High School golf team fell by just a few strokes on the road two days later to the Sonora Wildcats.
The Bullfrogs, Wildcats and Argonaut are the top three teams in the Mother Lode League and the top of the league standings just got a little tighter after Bret Harte lost to Sonora 228-235 Thursday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann continued his outstanding season by once again earning medalist honors by shooting a 38; Chance Herndon shot a 43; Michael Theis carded a 49; Jakob Bouma shot a 52; and Troy Dragomanovich shot a 53.
Even with two losses to its name, Bret Harte still has a two-point lead over Sonora in the standings (Bullfrogs 24, Sonora 22).
Bret Harte will return to the links on April 12 and will host Amador at 3 p.m. at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs will then take on the Summerville Bears at 3 p.m. on April 14 in Sonora.