In a must-win game, Bullfrogs come up short against Amador

JACKSON – It might as well have been a playoff game.
The Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team needed to beat Amador to force a one-game playoff with Amador on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the Mother Lode League. A loss, however, would end the Bret Harte season.
In a must-win match, the Bullfrogs were unable to come from behind to beat the Buffaloes. Bret Harte’s season came to a close following an 8-6 loss Tuesday in Jackson.
“The season was on the line tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly said. “We knew it and we came with all of our horses and Amador just outplayed us tonight.”
Amador came out strong and took a 4-0 lead. Bret Harte didn’t score its first goal until 3:16 to play in the second quarter. Bullfrog Zachary Perry blasted a shot past the Amador goalie for Bret Harte’s first score of the game. Amador got one more goal in the first half and at the midway point, led the Bullfrogs 5-1.
Bret Harte started to find its groove early in the third quarter. Senior Noah Cardiel scored and then Perry followed with a goal of his own with an assist from Cooper Oliver. With the Cardiel and Perry goals, Bret Harte trailed 5-3.
Amador scored twice to push its advantage to 7-4, but Cardiel scored with 26 seconds left in the third quarter and heading into the final seven minutes, Bret Harte trailed 7-4.
The Buffaloes scored with 5:57 to play to go ahead 8-4. Bret Harte got goals from Gyver Crawford and Cardiel, both with assists from Perry, but that would be all the scoring the Bullfrogs got the rest of the night.
There’s no question that Kelly was disappointed that the season came to an end Tuesday night, but he was also grateful to even have the opportunity to be back coaching and that the program was able to rebound after missing out on nearly a year-and-a-half of action.
“It’s certainly gratifying to know that we were able to get in the water and that we were able to have an extraordinary number of very enthusiastic fans who supported us throughout the whole season,” Kelly said. “With the whole Covid situation, I’m happy that the boys were able to get into the water and I’m happy that we had the great fans that we have.”
Kelly is only losing two players from his 2021 team. With so many returning players, he feels good about the future of the Bret Harte program.
“Seven of our 14 players had never seen a water polo game before the season and here we are at the end of the season fighting against an experienced team and are scoring a lot of goals,” Kelly said. “These boys have come a long, long way and they are going to go a lot further in the future.”