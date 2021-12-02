Calaveras' Braeden Orlandi is the MLL Offensive Player of the Year

After the opening game of the 2021 season, it became clear to any opposing coach that if they were going to beat Calaveras, they’d need to figure out a way to stop No. 6.
And Calaveras’ No. 6 was junior running back Braeden Orlandi.
Nearly half of Calaveras’ running plays featured Orlandi with the ball. And when the ball was in the air, half of the completed passes were caught by Orlandi. Calaveras finished the season with 18 total touchdowns, and Orlandi was the one who crossed the goal line 12 of the times.
Orlandi’s outstanding junior year was capped off by being named as the Mother Lode League’s Offensive Player of the Year.
When league coaches gather at the end of the season and discuss who they feel should get the top awards, sometimes there can be long debates as to who should get what. But when the Offensive Player of the Year selection began, Calaveras head coach Doug Clark was surprised that there wasn’t any pushback when Orlandi’s name was suggested.
“When it came to an offensive player, of course I didn’t hesitate to put him up there,” Clark said. “And to give you an idea of the pushback, there was none. Even Sonora, who finished out as league champions again, voted him as Offensive Player of the Year, and he didn’t even run the ball against Sonora. And that was the position he was put up for. That is how much respect Sonora and the rest of the league had for him.”
Orlandi is the first Calaveras running back since Connor Hamilton (2014) to earn the honor of Offensive Player of the Year. Recent Calaveras recipients of the award are the quarterback duo of Nolan Dart (2019) and Dylan Byrd (2015).
“It makes me feel accomplished, especially with the season we had,” Orlandi said. “That helps out with the confidence, and I’m glad I was able to accomplish something this year.”
Orlandi’s first game of the season may have been a glimpse of what was to come. He began the year leading Calaveras to a 40-14 home win over McNair and finished with 181 yards rushing on 21 attempts and four touchdowns. From that moment on, he was a marked player. At each game, the plan was to slow down Orlandi, which the young running back viewed as an honor.
“That’s why you play; you play to be that guy,” Orlandi said. “Every time you score, it makes the touchdown feel that much better, because you know they are game planning for you.”
Perhaps there was no more obvious attempt to stop Orlandi than what the Amador Buffaloes did. Amador designated two defenders to blanket Orlandi all evening and sometimes, they even put a third defender in the area of where he may be, to ensure No. 6 wouldn’t beat them.
“He’s a one-of-a-kind athlete,” Clark said. “He has the physical ability, the mental ability and just enough cockiness and attitude to make him a spectacular player. Above all that, and people may not know it or realize it, but he’s probably one of the biggest leaders on our team. He motivates and is positive. He’s a great football player and a great person on the field.”
Orlandi finished the season with 777 yards rushing on 132 attempts with eight touchdowns. He also had 243 yards receiving on 17 receptions with four scores. All of that was done in just eight games.
“He can do it all,” Clark said. “If we put him at quarterback, he could probably throw the ball. I’ve been here 22 years, and he’s definitely at the top of the list of athletes that I’ve seen come through the school.”
While Orlandi enjoyed having the ball in his hands, it didn’t come without a price. The physical play that is Orlandi’s trademark left him sore not only the day after games, but sometimes until the next Friday night.
“I’d come to practice on Monday really sore, and I’d go through Tuesday and Wednesday still feeling that soreness,” Orlandi said. “On Thursdays I’d feel about 90%, and by game time on Friday, I’d be close to 100%. And after the game on Friday, it’s back to starting all over. I never really felt great, but that’s just part of the sport.”
If there’s anything that Orlandi isn’t lacking, it’s confidence. From the moment he steps onto the field, he believes that there is nobody better than him. He runs the ball as if he has something to prove, and he makes the most out of every play.
“It’s part of the game,” Orlandi said. “You have to hold yourself to a high standard, or you are going to play like trash. I feel like coming into every game, I have to believe that I’m better than the guy lining up in front of me. If I don’t think that way, they are going to hit me harder and put me on the ground. I have to think that I’m better than them to win the battles.”
And when Orlandi isn’t breaking tackles, scoring touchdowns, making catches or being a leading tackler on defense, he’s talking. Orlandi likes to talk to the opponents as much as he can. Sometimes it’s just good-natured ribbing, while other times, it’s for a psychological advantage.
“I play this game with such emotion that no matter if we are losing by 30 or winning by 40, I’m always going to try and stay in their head and win the battle,” Orlandi said. “It’s just really fun to know that you are hitting someone, and you can get up and talk trash and keep doing it.”
There are many reasons why Clark enjoys having Orlandi on his team. And there are many teams not only in the Mother Lode League, but the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section who would love to have No. 6 on their roster. But perhaps what Clark appreciates the most about the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year is that his first love is and will always be football.
“That’s why I enjoy Braeden so much,” Clark said. “He cannot get enough of the game. He likes talking about football, watching it and playing it. He’s just 100% football. When I think of Braeden, I know he’s going to do great things with basketball, track, baseball; whatever sport he does, he’s going to be great at. But, when you look at Braeden and think of Braeden, football is the next thing that comes to mind.”