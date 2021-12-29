Bullfrogs fall to Ripon Christian in first round of Oakdale Tournament

OAKDALE – Once the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team can consistently string four quarters of competitive basketball together, they will be able to turn some heads. Until then, victories will be hard to gather.
The Bullfrogs had moments against the Ripon Christian Knights where they looked to be the stronger team on the court. But those moments didn’t stick around as long as the Bullfrogs needed. In the opening round of the 50th Annual Oakdale Rotary Tournament, Bret Harte battled tough in the second half, but could not come away with a victory. The Bullfrogs lost to the Knights 65-48 Tuesday afternoon in Oakdale.
“Ripon Christian is going to be a playoff team and they were another test for us,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We’ve had moments where we’ve shown that we can play with other teams. We executed a game plan at times, and at times, we mentally fell apart.”
Bret Harte stayed close to Ripon Christian on the scoreboard for the majority of the first quarter. With three points from Bradey Tutthill and two points from senior Kenny Scott and senior Carston Weidmann, the Bullfrogs trailed the Knights 11-7 with 25 seconds to play in the opening quarter. But a Ripon Christian basket as time expired pushed the deficit to 13-7.
The Knights went on an early 5-1 run to extend its lead to 18-8, but the Bullfrogs battled back with a free throw from senior Erik Trent and points in the paint from Weidmann. Every time Bret Harte seemed to get some sort of momentum on its side, Ripon Christian found a way to capture it right back.
Trailing 23-11 with three minutes remaining in the opening half, senior Bullfrog Vincent Tiscornia scored back-to-back baskets to cut the Ripon Christian lead to eight. However, the Knights ended the half on a 9-2 run, which included a 3-point basket at the buzzer and led 32-17 at halftime.
The Bullfrogs began the third quarter with a basket from Weidmann following a steal from Trent and then junior Jaden Stritenberger added a free throw. After a Ripon Christian basket, Weidmann drained a shot from downtown. But following the Weidmann 3-point basket, the Knights went on a 15-2 run and led 47-25 with 2:20 to play in the third quarter.
Down by 22, the Bullfrogs finally clicked offensively. Tiscornia converted an an-1 basket and after two free throws from Ripon Christian, Bret Harte closed out the quarter with points from Tutthill and Tiscornia. After being outscored 17-15 in the third quarter, Bret Harte trailed 49-32 heading into the fourth.
Bret Harte began the final period by going on a 7-0 run after ending the third quarter on a 4-0 run. The 11-0 run brought the Bullfrogs to within 10 points with 6:06 to play.
“We started getting less stagnant,” Barnett said about Bret Harte’s run at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth. “In the first half, we were very stagnant offensively and we were just standing around and watching. During that run, I think we scored most of our points out of transition. We started pushing the ball and then getting the right shots.”
The 10-point deficit was as close as Bret Harte got to Ripon Christian the rest of the game. The Knights hurt the Bullfrogs with 3-point shooting in the final eight minutes, as they made 12 of their 16 points from downtown. Bret Harte also scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, with Stritenberger and Scott each scoring four, while Tiscornia and Weidmann each drained a 3-point basket and Noah Adams scored in the paint.
Tiscornia led Bret Harte with 14 points and Barnett hopes that Tiscornia can lead the Bullfrogs once league play begins in January.
“Vince is confident and he’s going to have that quiet leadership that we need on this team,” Barnett said. “As a senior, he’s got 14 more games. I’m hoping that he can elevate our competition level.”
Weidmann scored 12 points; Stritenberger scored eight; Scott scored six; Tutthill added five points; Adams had two points; and Trent finished with one point.
Bret Harte will play its next game of the Oakdale Tournament at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘Oh, you lose the first one and then you get to win the next two,’ but you never want to play for the consolation championship,” Barnett said. “You always wanna be in the winners’ bracket. I always want to win the first one.”