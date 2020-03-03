Calaveras goes on the road and upsets Fresno Christian

With its season on the line, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team went on the road as the underdogs and picked up a one-point victory in the opening round of the CIF State Division V Playoffs.
No. 9 Calaveras beat No. 8 Fresno Christian 64-63 Tuesday night in Fresno.
“We played extremely hard and everyone contributed,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “Mentally, we were really good. We made adjustments on the fly and executed them.”
At halftime, the game was tied 30-30 and remained close the rest of the way. With about a minute to play, freshman Jay Clifton drained a 3-point basket to give Calaveras the lead. Senior Tim Van Damme dunked with under 30 seconds to play and in the final moments, Calaveras’ defense didn’t allow Fresno Christian an open shot and held on for the win.
“I am really proud of these young men,” Clifton said.
Senior Kaven Orlandi led Calaveras with 16 points; Van Damme had 12 points; Jay Clifton had 11 points; senior Colton Buckholz scored 10; and senior Griffin Manning had eight points.
Up next for Calaveras is No.1 Pierce, who beat No. 16 Durham 61-46 Tuesday night. That game will be played at 7 p.m., Thursday in Arbuckle.