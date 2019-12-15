Long week ends with Calaveras loss in title game

GALT – At the beginning of the week, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team was hit with the flu bug. A number of players were too sick to play not only in Tuesday’s game at Delhi, but also the three-day Galt Tournament.
Even with the flu hitting the team, Calaveras won three straight and played in the championship game of the Galt Tournament. Calaveras was unable to beat West in the championship and lost 64-62, but finishing the week with three wins in four games with so many sick players was something that head coach Kraig Clifton was happy with.
“To be honest, I’ll take it,” Clifton said. “I’m really proud of the guys. We had guys step up and we had Braeden Orlandi, who is a freshman, come up and help us out. We had some guys come back today, so our numbers were better, but we didn’t necessarily feel better. You could tell that we didn’t have our legs, but it’s not an excuse. But it is something that I am proud of them for, instead of just throwing in the towel.”
Calaveras began Saturdays’ championship game a step behind West and trailed 11-4 midway through the first quarter. Down by seven, junior Isaiah Williams hit a jumper and senior Kaven Orlandi followed with a free throw and a field goal to cut the deficit to only two points. Freshman Jay Clifton sank a baseline jumper to tie the game at 11-11. West scored to end the first quarter with a 13-11 lead over Calaveras.
The game remained close in the second quarter, but with West leading 20-19, Calaveras hit back-to-back-to-back 3-point baskets to take a 28-20 lead. Senior Colton Buckholz made two of the shots from downtown and Jay Clifton made the other. After West scored in the paint, Jay Clifton drained another shot from behind the arc and at halftime, Calaveras led 31-22.
West put pressure on Calaveras in the third quarter by applying a full-court press. The press caused multiple turnovers and allowed West a chance to get back into the game. Because of the constant pressure, West ended up taking a 40-38 lead with 1:43 to play in the third quarter.
“That’s the first time that we’ve been pressed like that,” Clifton said. “We’ve been pressed a little, but nothing like that and we didn’t necessarily have our ‘press break team’ in there because of the illnesses. We’ll get better at it and really, we showed spurts of being great. We’ll get there, I’m positive of that.”
Down 40-38, Jay Clifton drained a 3-point basket and got fouled in the process. The young freshman made the free throw to complete the 4-point play, which gave Calaveras a 42-40 lead. Clifton made one more shot from downtown late in the third quarter and heading into the final eight minutes of play, Calaveras led 47-45.
West stayed close to Calaveras on the scoreboard, but with four minutes left, Clifton made another 3-point basket to put Calaveras up by six. That would be the largest lead Calaveras had the rest of the night. West eventually tied the game at 60-60, but Orlandi made a basket in the paint to give Calaveras a 62-60 lead.
West tied the game at 62-62 with 22 seconds to play and Calaveras turned the ball over and West was able to make what turned out to be the winning shot with three seconds left on the clock.
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with 23 points; Orlandi scored 22; Buckholz had eight; Tim Van Damme scored five; and AJ Cardon and Williams each scored two points in the loss. In Friday’s 56-39 win over Galt, Jay Clifton led the way with 18 points, followed by Orlandi with 11 and Williams with seven. Jay Clifton and Orlandi were named to the all-tournament team.
Even with the loss, Calaveras is still 7-1 overall. Calaveras has played in a number of close games during the preseason, which is exactly what Clifton wants heading into league play.
“We are getting tested in all different ways,” Clifton said. “We’ve been zoned, manned and now we’ve been pressed. We are getting a little bit of everything and that’s what I want to see every year in the preseason and I like what I’ve seen so far.”
Calaveras will host Escalon at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.