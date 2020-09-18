Bret Harte’s 1979 gridiron squad claimed first ever MLL football section championship

Being the first to do something is always a major accomplishment. In all the success that the Mother Lode League has had in football, it was the 1979 Bret Harte High School team that became the first to be crowned as section champions, by winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship.
The Bullfrogs reached the title game the previous season, but walked off the field with a 22-0 defeat to Delta. With plenty of returning talent, the Bret Harte coaching staff was confident that 1979 would be another good year.
“Our first goal was to get through the league and then take playoffs as they came,” Bret Harte assistant coach Rich Cathcart said.
In the opening game of the season, Bret Harte knocked off Hughson 34-13 on the road. Not only did Bret Harte have to battle the Huskies, but also swarming mosquitoes. The Bullfrogs got touchdowns from Chuck Fitzgerald, Dan Emerson, quarterback Tom Hickman and Brett Hayes. Linebacker Bob Foppiano collected an interception in the victory.
In their first home game of the 1979 season, the Bullfrogs had to come from behind twice to vanquish the Escalon Cougars 28-14. Bret Harte trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter, but tied things up when Hickman connected with co-captain Jeff Sanders for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Sanders gave the Bullfrogs the lead in the second quarter with a 40-yard touchdown reception, but the missed PAT left the lead at 13-7 in favor of Bret Harte. Escalon took the lead and held on until the fourth quarter. Hickman kept the ball on an option play and scored to put the Bullfrogs ahead. Hayes caught the 2-point conversion to push the lead to 21-14. Hickman scored once more in the final minutes to give Bret Harte the 28-14 victory.
The Bullfrogs were unable to go to 3-0 on the young season, as the Patterson Tigers proved to be too much and beat Bret Harte 24-13. Trailing 6-0, Bret Harte got on the board with a four-yard score by Emerson. Patterson went on to score 12 unanswered points to go ahead 18-6. Trailing by 12, running back Chuck Fitzgerald scored on a seven-yard run to bring the deficit to 18-13, but that was as close as the Bullfrogs would get.
In the final preseason game, Bret Harte got back in the win column with a 14-7 victory over Riverbank. The first half featured all the scoring, as the second half was all about the defense. The Bullfrogs struck first with a touchdown run from Barry Fehlman. Sanders collected an interception and on the first play following the turnover, Hickman connected with Hayes for a score to put Bret Harte up 14-0. That was all the scoring Bret Harte needed.
Bret Harte took its 3-1 record into Mother Lode League play and opened up against Linden as rain fell in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs tamed the Lions with a 27-18 victory. Bret Harte got a touchdown from Hickman early in the game and then, on the final play of the first half, Jon Fehlman intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for the score, and Bret Harte led 14-0 at halftime. The Lions responded in the second half by scoring 12 unanswered points and Bret Harte’s lead was cut to 14-12. Palmer McCain scored on an eight-yard run to give the Bullfrogs some breathing room. Linden continued to fight and cut the lead to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. Hickman put the game on ice with a three-yard scoring run.
In the annual “Big Game,” Bret Harte again picked up a victory in the rain with a onepoint, 7-6 win over Calaveras in San Andreas. Calaveras got its homecoming crowd excited with an 80-yard touchdown pass, but the missed PAT turned out to be the difference in the game. Bret Harte scored its only touchdown of the night with a 25-yard pass from Hickman to Tom Whittle. Sanders connected with the PAT to put the Bullfrogs up 7-6.
The rain continued to fall and that led to fumbles and bad plays. Bret Harte’s Chip Barnett collected a big sack late in the game and Calaveras was unable to score. Bret Harte’s defense only allowed 33 yards on the ground, while its offense rushed for 189 yards. Fitzgerald had 134 total yards, while Hickman threw for 88 and rushed for 33.
For the second week in a row, Bret Harte ruined homecoming festivities. On Amador’s homecoming night, the Bullfrogs picked up a 13-3 victory to improve to 3-0 in league play. Bret Harte struck first with an 80-yard interception return for a score by Mike Rosenquist. Hickman scored Bret Harte’s second touchdown with a 40-yard keeper. The two touchdowns were all the Bullfrogs needed. The win all but guaranteed Bret Harte at least a share of the Mother Lode League title.
On Bret Harte’s homecoming night, the Bullfrogs put away the Summerville Bears 26-12. Bret Harte got touchdowns from Fitzgerald, Ron Gilbert, Fehlman and Sanders. Sanders, who was a key player on both sides of the ball, along with special teams, was a big reason for the success of the 1979 squad.
“This senior group had a lot of ‘sports smarts’ and Jeff (Sanders) may have been the smartest,” Cathcart said. “He was always in the right place at the right time.”
Bret Harte needed just one more victory to capture its first undefeated league championship in 40 years and all that stood in its way was the winless Jackson Tigers. The Bullfrogs didn’t blow the Tigers out of the water, but didn’t allow a point scored, which is a good recipe for victory. Bret Harte clinched the league title with a 10-0 win. It was Bret Harte’s second league title in as many years (although in 1978, the Bullfrogs and Amador each finished 4-1).
With the regular season completed, the Bullfrogs shifted their focus from winning a league title, to returning to the section championship game.
“We were in the playoffs the year before and it didn’t matter who we were playing, (head coach) Hal Clements had the team prepared,” Cathcart said about the beginning of the 1979 postseason run.
Bret Harte began the playoffs with a home matchup against LeGrand. For the second game in a row, the Bullfrogs didn’t allow their opponents to put a point on the board in a 13-0 shutout. Playing another game in the rain seemed to suit the Bullfrogs. Fitzgerald scored early in the game to give Bret Harte a 6-0 advantage. Following a 13-yard pass to Kelly Osborn, Gilbert capped the drive with a three-yard run to put the Bullfrogs up 13-0, which turned out to be all the scoring needed to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
The following week, Bret Harte knocked off the Rio Vista Rams 20-12 to punch its ticket to a return trip to the section championship game. Hickman had a great night, rushing for 155 yards on 11 carries and two scores. Although the Bullfrogs won by eight, they only led 13-12 with a minute to play. With so much on the line, Hickman rumbled 55 yards for the touchdown that sent the Bullfrogs to the title game to take on Justin-Siena.
Bret Harte traveled to Napa and upset Justin-Siena 19-12 to become the first Mother Lode League team to bring home a blue section championship banner. The Bullfrogs struck first with a 17-yard score from Emerson. Emerson again found the end zone, this time from 20 yards out to put the Bullfrogs ahead 13-0, and that was how the first half ended.
With under 10 minutes to play in the game, Bret Harte had a slim 13-12 lead. Bret Harte then went on a five-play, 88-yard drive that was capped with a four-yard touchdown run by Fitzgerald. Bret Harte’s defense remained tough and held the lead.
Hickman ended the year as the Mother Lode League’s Most Valuable Player, while Chip Barnett was the Lineman of the Year and Sanders was the Defensive Player of the Year. Bret Harte’s Hal Clements shared Coach of the Year honors with Linden’s Mark Miller. All-league players were John Wilson, Rosenquist, Fitzgerald, Dan Soden, Kelly Osborn, Fehlman and Hayes.
“(That team had a) great offensive and defensive line, worked hard, played hard, was fun to coach and to be around,” Cathcart said.
Although the Bullfrogs reached the section championship game in 1986 and 1987 (both losses coming against Hilmar), the 1979 team is the only Bret Harte football team to clinch a section title.
The 1979 Bret Harte Bullfrogs were: Jeff Sanders; Kendal Borttiser; Tom Hickman; Bob Anderson; Jon Fehlman; Glen Berry; Rob Lyons; Eric Benedict; Jeff Darby; Palmer McCain; Greg Silva; Bob Foppiano; Ray Claveran; Dan Emerson; Ron Gilbert; Barry Fehlman; Guy Haggard; Doug DeNeveu; Chuck Fitzgerald; Chip Bennett; Louie Pence; Bob Jones; Randy Ericson; Mike Schonert; Mark Graham; Jeff Johnson; Vince Molthen; Mike Rosenquist; Raymond Koerner; Jeff Kelling; Dan Soden; Jim Sherrow; John Wilson; Jerry Giuffra; Flay DeValle; Tom Whittle; Eric Larson; Robert Shaw; Wayne Whitemore; Eric Sterling; Brett Hayers; Kelly Osborn; head coach Hal Clements; assistant coach Rich Cathcart; assistant coach Don Villella; assistant coach Tim Elam.