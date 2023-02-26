Bret Harte gets the No. 3 seed in the D5 NorCal playoffs and will host No. 14 Tulare Union

One day after losing in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team learned its fate for the CIF State NorCal playoffs.

The news was good.

