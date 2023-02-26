Bret Harte gets the No. 3 seed in the D5 NorCal playoffs and will host No. 14 Tulare Union

One day after losing in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team learned its fate for the CIF State NorCal playoffs.
The news was good.
When the state brackets were released on Sunday evening, the Bullfrogs found themselves as the No. 3 seed in the D5 playoffs. No. 3 Bret Harte will take on No. 14 Tulare Union at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the opening round of the state playoffs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Tulare Union finished the season 14-17 and went 2-8 in the West Yosemite League.
“I’m very proud of this team and they’ve earned it,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said about receiving the No. 3 seed. “I’m happy this group gets another chance to play in front of their home crowd. I’ll be scrambling to find film and stats for this next game. We need to prepare for one game at a time.”
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises with the brackets was the placement of Valley Christian, who beat Bret Harte for the D5 championship. The Lions received the No. 7 seed, while the runner-up Bullfrogs got No. 3.
Big Valley Christian, who Bret Harte beat in the semifinal game, got the No. 16 seed and will take on No. 1 Fall River. And Escalon, who beat Calaveras in the quarterfinals of the D4 playoffs and lost to Riverbank in the semifinals, dropped a division and got the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 AIMS College Prep.
The winner of No. 3 Bret Harte vs. No. 14 Tulare Union will take on the winner of No. 6 Upper Lake vs. No. 11 Portola. Should Bret Harte advance out of the opening round, the Bullfrogs would play at home in the second round, which would take place on March 2 in Angels Camp.
The NorCal semifinal game is set for March 4, while the regional finals will be held on March 7 and the CIF State Championship game will be March 10 back at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Tickets can be purchased online through the CIF’s ticketing partner at gofan.co.
