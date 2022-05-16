Calaveras falls to Galt 5-1; trails 0-1 in three-game playoff series

The good news for Calaveras High School baseball is that its season is not over. The bad news is that there is now zero room for error.
In the first game of a three-game series with a trip to the section championship game on the line, Calaveras was unable to capture the victory. Not only did No. 2 Calaveras lose to No. 11 Galt 5-1 in eight innings Monday afternoon in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas, but Calaveras lost for the first time on its home diamond all season.
Calaveras will now have to defeat Galt on the road to force a game-three back in San Andreas. Yet even though Calaveras couldn’t win the opening game of the series, senior catcher Woody Gardina doesn’t feel that there’s any reason why his squad can’t even the series Wednesday in Galt.
“We’re playing baseball, so you never really know what’s going to happen,” Gardina said. “You don’t know how a pitcher is going to throw or how an umpire is going to be. The beauty of a three-game series is that we still have a chance. We lost the first game, but there’s still a chance to come back and that’s why we play three games.”
The final score shows that Calaveras lost by four runs, but the home squad had a golden opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh and just couldn’t deliver. With the game tied 1-1, Calaveras began the bottom of the frame with singles from Tyler Maddock, Aiden Look and Chris Maddock to load the bases with no outs. Unfortunately for Calaveras, the next three batters couldn’t get the ball out of the infield and the score remained 1-1.
The meat of Calaveras’ lineup—the three, four, five and six hitters—went a combined 1 for 15 with seven strikeouts, which is extremely uncharacteristic for a team who scores nearly nine runs per game.
“I think we were all in our own heads a little bit just trying to do too much, when a ground ball up the middle could have done the job and something like that could have won the game,” Gardina said. “It’s something that we’ll think about and work on tomorrow and come out ready to play on Wednesday.”
Calaveras had a hard time with Galt’s pitching, but also had issues with the noise coming from Galt’s dugout. The constant chatter, choice words and singing of Leonard Cohen’s classic song, “Hallelujah” when a Calaveras pitcher was about to throw, absolutely impacted the way Calaveras played.
“We probably need to do a little better job of that,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “It affected (Chance) Brooks a lot on the mound, but you just need to tune it out. What I heard from their dugout wasn’t anything wrong, they were just making noise. I think we’ve kind of softened all these players in recent years by not allowing noise on the field and it starts in little league. And the kids grow up in this kind of sanitized way of playing baseball and then you play a couple of city teams, and you can’t handle it.”
Calaveras’ only run was scored in the top of the first inning. Look started things off with a long battle that ended in a walk and Chris Maddock followed with a four-pitch walk. Senior Andy Rios singled, which allowed Look to score, and Calaveras led 1-0. But after the Rios hit, Calaveras’ next three batters struck out and left two runners stranded.
With very little run support, Rios had to be as close to perfect as he could on the mound. The 2021 Mother Lode League Most Valuable Player did all he could to keep Galt off the scoreboard and was successful in doing so for the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Galt got a double to begin the inning and the runner advanced to third on a ground out to first. That run then came around to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
The sacrifice fly was the only run Rios surrendered. The senior hurler went seven innings and gave up five hits, one run, walked three and struck out five.
“Andy had a great game today,” DeLappe said. “This was more like the old Andy. He had good stuff and he was locating his pitches well. He had that determination to get the job done and it was a good effort on his part.”
After Calaveras was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Galt loaded the bases in the top of the eighth after relief pitcher Chance Brooks walked one batter and hit the next two. Sophomore Mason Moser replaced Brooks and after a strikeout, Galt scored one run on a balk and then added three more to go ahead 5-1. Calaveras went down in order in the bottom of the frame for the four-run loss.
Look finished the day at the plate going 2 for 3 and scored one run. Chris Maddock, Tyler Maddock, Brooks, Brayden Brim and Rios all had one hit, while Rios had the only RBI for Calaveras.
Calaveras will return to the diamond on Wednesday to try and even the series. DeLappe will give the ball to his ace pitcher, senior Dean Habbestad. Habbestad is 12-0 with a 0.90 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched.
“He has given us good outings all year long and we’ll expect the same thing on Wednesday,” DeLappe said. “They (Galt) are going to throw the guy who finished today, despite his classlessness that he showed out there on the field. We’ll give it our best effort and go at it. Dean has been good enough all year that he can win that game.”
A Calaveras win on Wednesday in Galt would force a do-or-die game three on Thursday back in San Andreas. A loss, however, would be the end of what has been an outstanding season of Calaveras baseball. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.
“I hope it’s a wakeup call,” DeLappe said. “It’s never good to get behind 0-1 in a series, but it’s not over. We still have two games to play. We’ve got our backs against the wall, but we’ve got the pitchers and the players to get through the next two games. We just didn’t do our jobs when we had the opportunities.”