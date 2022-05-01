Bullfrogs lose a heartbreaker in final inning; remain tied with Sonora for second place in MLL

The Bret Harte High School baseball team was just three outs away from being in sole possession of second place in the Mother Lode League standings with just two games left to play. However, those final three outs could not be captured.
Bret Harte entered the bottom of the seventh inning with an 8-7 lead over Amador, but the Buffaloes scored twice in the frame to beat the Bullfrogs 9-8 on April 29 in Sutter Creek.
The Bullfrogs began the afternoon by scoring twice in the top of the first inning, but Amador responded by also scoring two in the bottom of the frame. Bret Harte answered back by scoring three times in the second and Amador returned the favor in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 5-5. Amador took a 7-5 lead after scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth. The Bullfrogs had another three-run inning in the sixth to go back ahead 8-7. But in the final inning, Amador scored twice to win 9-8.
Bret Harte senior Erik Trent went 2 for 3 with a double, scored three times, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and had two RBIs; senior catcher Kenny Scott went 1 for 4 with a triple, scored twice and drove in two; freshman Jack Trent went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; senior Noah Adams went 1 for 4, which extends his hitting streak to nine games; junior Dylan Knick scored twice and had a hit; and senior Austin Broglio went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
Sophomore Walker Maurer started on the hill and went three innings and gave up five hits, five runs, three earned, with two walks and three strikeouts. Jack Trent pitched three innings of relief and gave up two hits, two runs, one earned, with one walk and five strikeouts. Erik Trent took the loss, going 0.2 innings and giving up one hit, two runs, one earned, with two walks and one strikeout.
Bret Harte remains in a tie for second place with the Sonora Wildcats.