Calaveras takes 2 of 3 at Patterson Tournament

PATTERSON – Calaveras made three trips to Patterson High School in three days and finished with two wins. The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team picked up victories over Livermore and Livingston, before falling to Patterson during the three-day tournament.
“We competed, even when teams were giving us a hard time and we were struggling a little bit,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It was a good weekend for us competitive-wise. Every team here can play basketball. Hopefully it benefits us down the road.”
On Dec. 9 Calaveras played its opening game against Livermore and was able to hold on for a slim 48-47 win. There was not much scoring in the first quarter, as Livermore finished with eight points and Calaveras had seven. In the second quarter, Calaveras outscored Livermore 13-8 and led 20-16 at halftime. Livermore scored 17 in the third quarter and Calaveras answered with 13 and heading into the fourth, the game was tied 33-33. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras junior Jay Clifton scored 11 of Calaveras’ 15 points and Calaveras was able to hold on for the one-point victory.
Clifton led Calaveras with 26 points and had three assists, three steals and one rebound; Elijah Malamed scored seven, pulled down five rebounds, dished five assists and collected four steals; Travis Byrd scored six and had two rebounds; Earl Wood scored three and had two assists; Braeden Orlandi had two points and five rebounds; Noah Cardenas scored two, had two rebounds, one assist and one steal; and Merrick Strange had two points, five rebounds, one block and one steal.
“It was a good game for us after two tough losses,” Clifton said. “We did a really good job with ball movement and won the battle of the boards. We stuck to our strategy on defense and it really was effective.”
The following day, Calaveras beat Livingston 56-46. Calaveras jumped out to a 17-12 lead and extended that to 26-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 18 points and got eight from Malamed, six from Clifton and four from Orlandi. And in the final quarter, Calaveras outscored Livingston 12-7.
Malamed scored a game-high 18 points and had seven assists and one steal; Clifton scored 17 with two rebounds, three assists and three steals; Orlandi finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal; Logan Parmley scored six; Wood had four points; and Byrd added two points and had five rebounds and one assist.
“We just grinded one out,” Clifton said. “They had some guys who really extended our defense and hit some deep shots. They are a good basketball team and gave us a fit; we were just able to overcome it.”
On the final day of the tournament, Calaveras lost to Patterson 54-49. Turnovers and penalties plagued Calaveras in its five-point loss.
“When you are struggling offensively, you can’t turn it over,” Clifton said. “We need to fix that. We don’t usually do that, so it was strange.”
Calaveras and Patterson remained close on the scoreboard for much of the game. Calaveras was hot from 3-point land in the fourth quarter, as the road team made five shots from behind the arc, with Malamed making three and Parmley draining two. Calaveras cut the Patterson lead to three late in the fourth, but was unable to get any closer.
Parmley scored a team-high 17 points and had four rebounds, three assists and two steals; Malamed scored 12; Clifton scored 11, had three rebounds, five assists and one steal; Orlandi finished with five points, six rebounds and three steals; Cardenas had two points and three rebounds; and Byrd had two points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. As a team, Calaveras made 11 3-point baskets.
Following the Patterson Tournament, Calaveras has a record of 7-3.