Calaveras' Beadles and Cynthia and JC Meza, along with Bret Harte's Stephens advance to the state wrestling championship

At the biggest wrestling tournament that the Sac-Joaquin Section has to offer, grapplers from both Bret Harte and Calaveras flexed their muscles and performed well under the brightest of lights.
Four wrestlers from Bret Harte and three from Calaveras competed at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at Stockton Arena on Feb. 17-18 and of the seven wrestlers who competed, four will wrestle at the CIF State Championships.
Calaveras had three wrestlers take part at the Masters Championship and all three advanced to state. Returning to state is the Calaveras duo of sophomore Cynthia Meza and junior Scott Beadles. Making his first trip to state is junior JC Meza.
“Hats off to my wrestlers,” Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia said. “They showed up to get it done and they absolutely took care of business. I’m impressed with all three. (When it comes to state) My expectations are to just let it fly and have fun. It’s the last tournament of this long season, and I hope they all want to finish with a bang.”
As for Bret Harte, the freshmen duo of Peyton Lawrence and Ryan Lee, along with the senior duo of Dakota Stephens and Alex Worth wrestled at masters, while Stephens qualified for state for a second year in a row.
“I would say that going to state my junior year helped the most by making the state tournament a reality in my mind,” Stephens said. “Of course, I had heard about it multiple times, and had my older brother go to state as well, but I had never seen it for myself. Going last year made it so that I could easily conceptualize what the tournament looked like, taking a burden off of my mind and making it so that I could focus on mentally training and preparing, instead of being preoccupied with trying to imagine what the arena looks like or anything trivial like that.”
Meza placed first overall in the girls’ 106-pound division with a perfect record of 4-0. Meza started with pins over Lily Munoz (Hiram Johnson), Bailey Rademaker (Consumnes Oaks) and Ashlyn Hemm (Del Oro) before recording a 5-2 victory over Aleena Ngyuen (Central Catholic) in the championship round. As a freshman, Meza placed sixth at state last year.
“I would have to say that I definitely have more confidence this year compared to freshman year because state was all brand new, so it’s much more familiar to me now and I feel like I can perform even better,” Meza said.
Beadles placed second in the 182-pound division with a 4-1 record. Beadles started things off with a 13-4 major decision over Aidan Ford (Ponderosa) and then picked up a pin over Ahmad Wahedi (River Valley). In the quarterfinals, Beadles battled to a 2-0 win over Peyton Raper (Lincoln of Lincoln) and then recorded a pin over Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) in the semifinals. In the championship round, Beadles lost to Thomas Sandoval (Vacaville) 12-4. As a sophomore, Beadles went 2-2 in the 170-pound division at state.
Calaveras’ third wrestler to qualify for state is junior JC Meza, who placed fifth in the 170-pound division with a 6-2 record. In eight matches spread out over two days, Meza picked up all six of his victories via pin.
“JC making it to state speaks volumes to his character, his pursuit, his hard work, and a commitment to not just the high school program, but to the youth program,” Garcia said. “He broke his hand in January, and to overcome the hardships he’s had in his high school career, and this season made it incredibly special to coach him when he punched his ticket to the big show.”
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs were led by senior Dakota Stephens, who placed third in the 138-pound division and finished with six wins and one loss. Stephens started by picking up a pin over Jace Lipska (Roseville) and then he pinned Ty Clark (Franklin of Elk Grove). Stephens’ only loss was against Alejandro Talamante (Pitman) and that was a 7-4 decision. Stephens ended the tournament with a 10-1 major decision over Brock Buak (Union Mine), a 4-3 win over Ryland Smith (Folsom), a 5-4 win over Qusai Marini (Vacaville) and a 9-2 win over Alejandro Talamante in the third-place match. Last year, Stephens went 0-2 in the 138-pound division at state.
Although this is his final shot at becoming a state champion, Stephens isn’t putting too much pressure on himself, but he also knows that feeling the pressure is something that he can harness and use to his advantage.
“As far as pressure goes,” Stephens said,” I would say that it is a difficult balance to find. Yes, you do want reasons to be motivated, but you do not want those motivations to be your master. I felt like there was definitely a reason for me to feel pressured—I had qualified last year, lots of people believed in me and supported me, and I had my whole team I had led throughout the season rooting for me too. The pressure can be great at motivation while you are training, catalyzing your will to try your hardest while training, but during competition, there is no place for those expectations. Any match can go either way, so the best thing to do is worry about the moment at hand. Score the next point, and then the next, and the next after that. Don’t worry about the long-term, just focus on moving forward; that’s how you keep pressure from weighing you down.”
Lawrence placed eighth in the girls’ 137-pound division with a 2-3 record. Both of her wins came via pin. Lee went 1-2 in the 120-pound division with his win coming via pin. And Worth went 1-2 in the 145-pound division, and he picked up a 6-2 win for his lone victory.
The 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.