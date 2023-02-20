 Skip to main content
featured top story
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship
On to State

Calaveras' Beadles and Cynthia and JC Meza, along with Bret Harte's Stephens advance to the state wrestling championship

  • Updated
  • Comments
Calaveras' Beadles and Cynthia and JC Meza, along with Bret Harte's Stephens advance to the state wrestling championship

Bret Harte senior Dakota Stephens placed third in the 138-pound division. 

At the biggest wrestling tournament that the Sac-Joaquin Section has to offer, grapplers from both Bret Harte and Calaveras flexed their muscles and performed well under the brightest of lights.

Four wrestlers from Bret Harte and three from Calaveras competed at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at Stockton Arena on Feb. 17-18 and of the seven wrestlers who competed, four will wrestle at the CIF State Championships.



Calaveras junior Scott Beadles placed second in the 182-pound division. 


Calaveras sophomore Cynthia Meza placed first in the girls' 106-pound division. 


Calaveras junior JC Meza placed fifth in the 170-pound division. 


Bret Harte's Dakota Stephens returns to the CIF State Championship for the second year in a row.


Bret Harte freshman Ryan Lee went 1-2 with a victory via pin. 
