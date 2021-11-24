Montana Grant scores three times in Calaveras' 6-2 win

After not scoring a goal in their first game of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had no problem putting the ball into the back of the net one day later. Calaveras got into the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Hughson Huskies Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Of Calaveras’ six goals, three came off the foot of senior Montana Grant, as she finished her night with a hat trick. Calaveras got its other three goals from Maddie Simpson, Abby Allen and Emma Alliende.
“It was a solid game from all the girls,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “The defensive line and midfield had to work hard to shut down their striker. Rhianon (Cavender) and Bridgette (Boriolo) really played well in turning possession and feeding the ball forward. The midfield really turned it on in the second half by working combinations with the wings and forwards to get around their defense.”
Calaveras (1-0-1) will return to the field Nov. 30 on the road against Union Mine.