Calaveras softball gets the No. 1 seed in D5 playoffs

After going 19-5 in the regular season and remaining perfect in the Mother Lode League with an undefeated record of 15-0, the Calaveras High School softball team is primed to make a run at a section championship.
When the playoff brackets were released Friday morning, there wasn’t any room for Calaveras to complain. Calaveras got the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will open the postseason against No. 8 Encina Prep.
“The key thing when you get to the playoffs is that everything restarts and it’s back to 0-0,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “The most important thing about having a high seed is the home-field advantage, especially in a single-elimination situation. Having that last at-bat or just having the comfort of playing at your own place is huge.”
For the first time in years, the softball playoffs are all single-elimination rounds. And in division V, only two wins are needed to reach the section championship game. Calaveras is no stranger to reaching the section championship, as it got there in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but was unable to win it all. However, in each one of those years, Calaveras suffered a loss in the double-elimination tournament before reaching the championship game. This year, one loss means the end of the season.
“I like our chances,” Koepp said. “We got a good bracket and a good draw, but whenever it’s single elimination, you never know what’ll happen. You have to be on your game from the very beginning.”
Calaveras will begin the hunt for a blue banner on Tuesday and will host No. 8 Encina Prep. According to MaxPreps.com, Encina Prep only played five games in 2022 and went 1-4, with that one victory a forfeit. However, there are a number of games that are missing scores on MaxPreps.
Unless a major upset takes place, Calaveras is primed to host the winner of No. 4 Riverbank and No. 5 Colfax on Thursday in the semifinals. Should Calaveras advance again, it would play for the division V section championship on May 21 at 4 p.m. at Delta College.
Offensively, Calaveras is led by junior Bailie Clark, who is hitting .576 with 49 hits, 56 runs scored, 35 RBIs, seven doubles, 10 triples and eight home runs; senior Madison Clark is hitting .524 with 44 hits, 42 runs scored, 32 RBIs, five doubles, five triples and three home runs; senior Emily Johnson is hitting .506 with 39 hits, 20 runs scored, 36 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and a team-high 10 home runs; junior Laney Koepp has 42 RBIs and has scored 33 runs; and junior Brooke Nordahl has 37 RBIs, 28 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and seven home runs.
In the circle, Calaveras’ ace is junior Macy Villegas. In 22 appearances, Villegas is 15-4 with a 2.57 ERA and is limiting opponents to hitting just .210 off of her.
Aside from Madison Clark, no Calaveras player has been in the playoffs. Because of COVID-19, there was no postseason play in 2020 or 2021. But Koepp feels that his team has played enough and has been around the game long enough to handle the pressures that come with chasing a championship.
“Where we benefit is we have a lot of softball experience,” Koepp said. “And to be honest, our league helped us out quite a bit this year. We played two playoff teams down the home stretch with Argonaut and Summerville, and we were still in a dog fight with Sonora late in the season in regard to our league championship. Regardless of the outcomes of those games, we faced some decent competition, and we faced some good pitching. That allowed us to be better prepared than we were in years past.”
Sonora got the No. 9 seed in the D4 brackets and will take on No. 8 Casa Roble. Summerville got the No. 6 seed in D5 and will take on No. 3 Hilmar. Summerville could potentially battle Calaveras for the section championship. And Argonaut got the No. 6 seed in D6 and will play Mariposa in the opening round.